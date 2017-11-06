The Down-Low on Skiing the Deer Valley Difference®

written by: Andrea Peterson photos provided by: Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley Resort was ranked #1 Overall Resort by the readers of SKI Magazine and if you live in northern Utah, this couldn’t be better news. Lucky for us, no travel is needed. You’re a local. The exciting trails and deep powder are right in your backyard. We’ve got some tips that will have you feeling like you know the mountain just like a Deer Valley Resort insider.
The Down-Low
DON’T KNOW THE MOUNTAIN
New to Deer Valley®? Or want to explore new areas of their six mountains? How cool would it be if you could ski the resort with someone who truly knows every twist, turn and snow-covered secret? You can and it’s free. Deer Valley Resort offers complimentary mountain host tours daily. You’ll not only explore Deer Valley’s mountains, but the guides will share the history and trivia of the area and ski resort along the way. It’s the perfect opportunity to discover new ski runs and find some of the secret powder spots the locals know about. Just think, when you’re out-of-town friends come to the mountains, you can be their guide and show them all over the resort like a true pro. (Don’t worry, we won’t tell them your secret.) There are four complimentary guided mountain tours offered each day and they are available for both intermediate and advanced skiers. They push off from Snow Park and Silver Lake Lodges. For a full list of times and locations, click here.
DINING
Whether you’re new to skiing or a powder hound, you are going to build up one heck of an appetite. There are plenty of options for those who need a little lunch pick-me-up, a relaxing dinner, or are ready for après-ski.
Need a little midday warm up? Try Bald Mountain Pho, located in the Silver Lake Lodge. From veggies to meats, create a custom Vietnamese Pho bowl with all your favorites. Looking to enjoy a nice dinner? Try the Seafood Buffet; Zagat lists it in “America’s Top Restaurants.” Utah might be a landlocked state, but the fish is flown in daily for some of the freshest flavors you could ask for on the mountain. And finally, for a quintessential mountain dining experience, Fireside Dining has floor to ceiling windows giving you a view reminiscent of the European Alps and stone fireplaces that are not only for warmth and ambiance, but feature four courses served directly from their hearths. Click here for information about all of the dining options at the resort.
MULTI-DAY SKIING
One of the hardest things about skiing is everything that goes into skiing. (Sounds like a bit of a contradiction, doesn’t it?) Well, to make things easier, and one of the things that Deer Valley really prides itself on, is as they say, “The Deer Valley Difference.” It is all about making skiing fun, enjoyable and as stress-free as possible. No one is going to say they look forward to booting up at their car and lugging their skis across the parking lots, so hop on the free shuttle or take advantage of the ski valet. Okay, yes we go to the mountain to get away from technology, but no one wants to have to get off the mountain (especially if it is a crazy powder day) if they have a simple question that could be answered quickly. Deer Valley’s staff members are available to answer any questions during your visit, by simply texting them at 435-538-2900. So keep skiing until the last chair. And when that last chair does come around, no worries about lugging your equipment back to your room or car. As soon as you are done, drop off your skis and poles at the complimentary overnight ski storage. They’ll keep them there until you’re ready to hit the slopes again. For the full list of guest services, click here
Tips from local pros
But don’t take it from us, here are some tips from local pros who make Deer Valley their go-to ski resort:
Heidi Larsen
As a local Deer Valley devoted skier, one of my favorite parts of Deer Valley is the limited number of tickets sold each day, making it so that as long as we arrive by 10 a.m., we can always find a parking spot to catch the free shuttle to Snow Park Lodge. When we plan on skiing more than one day, we stow our skis and poles overnight with the complimentary ski storage at Snow Park, Jordanelle or Silver Lake Lodges then pick them up when we arrive the next day. While the lift lines are never long—and always totally organized thanks to the veteran staff—we like to eat a little later to take advantage of nearly empty lines on Northside Express and Silver Strike Express chairlifts, while everyone else is feasting on mid-mountain Pho at Silver Lake and the famous Deer Valley Turkey Chili and carrot cake at any one of the fireplace-lit lodges.
Ben Rifkin
Deer Valley has some of the most underrated tree skiing in all of North America. Not only do most skiers stay on the groomed terrain and bowls (which can lead to the trees hiding fresh tracks for literally weeks after a storm), but the variety of gladed terrain is amazing. Off of Empire Express and Lady Morgan Express chairlifts, you can navigate north-facing mature pine forests, while over on Sultan Express and Wasatch Express chairlifts, you can fly through open aspen groves that are rumored to be pruned by meticulous trail and patrol crew. Nearly all of these zones have sustained fall line pitches and enough variety that you can “hot lap” one chairlift on a powder day without wasting time moving around the mountain.
Upcoming Dates to watch out for:
December 2: Opening Day!
December 24: Santa Claus visits Deer Valley
December 30: Annual Torchlight Parade
January 10-12 – FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup: Mogul and Aerial competitions will be held on Deer Valley’s Champion ski run.
January 19-21 – Intermountain Freestyle Tour: Mogul and Dual Moguls competitions will be held on Champion ski run.
January 27 – Ski Utah’s Learn to Ski Program: The Learn to Ski Clinic is a half-day clinic offered to first-time, local skiers only, 13 years of age or older.