The Business of Poverty: Built-In Resilience

written by: Glen Warchol
Choice Nepal emerges from catastrophe.
Choice Humanitarian‘s model for alleviating extreme poverty was subjected to the ultimate test in Nepal. Already among the poorest nations on earth, the Himalayan country was rocked in April, 2015 by an earthquake that disrupted transportation, flattened villages, killed 9,000 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless. Choice has been training local leaders to develop community programs in Nepal since 1999. Nepal Director Prateek Sharma says Choice-supported communities bounced back faster than others after the earthquake because of the intensive leadership training villagers had received. “It helped them deal with the challenges of the earthquake,” Sharma says. “They were able to respond more quickly.”
Despite the earthquake and the nation’s continuing economic challenges, Choice Nepal has turned $286,000 in investments into $1.1 million of project funding that continues to sustain economic growth.
—
Additional Articles: The Business of Poverty | A Rusty Box | The Young and Grounded | A Village Breaks Free
–
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.