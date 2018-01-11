Thank our Heavenly Father—the snow is here.

Yes, it’s been the worst snow year in three decades (some say four decades), and Salt Lake magazine has been getting some flack about our January issue—the the cover story is “It’s Powder Time: Ski Every Utah Resort in 7 Days,” plus a couple more white stuff-related features inside. You can read it here.
Yeah we know. There hasn’t been much snow and the resorts have been trying to keep their chins up.
But Ski Utah (SkiUtah.com) let us know this morning that a fresh shipment of pow has arrived! Enough that Eagle Point in Beaver will finally open Friday.
Snow Totals since Jan. 9:
Alta Ski Area: 16 inches
Beaver Mountain: 4 inches
Brian Head Resort: 9 inches
Brighton Resort: 21 inches
Deer Valley Resort: 16 inches
Eagle Point: 24 inches **Opening tomorrow
Park City: 8 inches
Powder Mountain: 10 inches
Snowbasin Resort: 7 inches
Snowbird: 19 inches
Solitude: 14 inches
Sundance: 3 inches