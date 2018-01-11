Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Thank our Heavenly Father—the snow is here.

January 11, 2018

Yes, it’s been the worst snow year in three decades (some say four decades), and Salt Lake magazine has been getting some flack about our January issue—the the cover story is “It’s Powder Time: Ski Every Utah Resort in 7 Days,” plus a couple more white stuff-related features inside. You can read it here.

Yeah we know. There hasn’t been much snow and the resorts have been trying to keep their chins up.

But Ski Utah (SkiUtah.com) let us know this morning that a fresh shipment of pow has arrived! Enough that Eagle Point in Beaver will finally open Friday

Snow Totals since Jan. 9:

Alta Ski Area: 16 inches

Beaver Mountain: 4 inches

Brian Head Resort: 9 inches

Brighton Resort: 21 inches

Deer Valley Resort: 16 inches

Eagle Point: 24 inches  **Opening tomorrow

Park City: 8 inches

Powder Mountain: 10 inches

Snowbasin Resort: 7 inches

Snowbird: 19 inches

Solitude: 14 inches

Sundance: 3 inches

Glen Warchol

