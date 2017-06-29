TEDxSaltLakeCity and “A Brave New World”

TEDx is coming to Salt Lake to hear from some of our most educated and influential residents to discover A Brave New World.
Their theme-A Brave New World-was developed by their founder, Anna Decker, because of what she discovered was coming from Salt Lake’s influencers. She found that the local culture here in Salt Lake is creating an entirely new definition of “belonging” that is essentially transforming and redefining the fabric of the community. The one thing she all felt they shared in common: curiosity.
The goal of the theme, as described on the TEDxSaltLakeCity website, is to explore and challenge regular views of the world, while simultaneously respecting and appreciating differentiating ideals. Speakers include the likes of Lindsay Kite, co-founder of nonprofit organization Beauty Redefined and Dr. Geoff Tabin, co-founder of the Himalayan Cataract project alongside a full list of other qualified influencers including Phillip Brimstein.
Phillip Brimstein, once described as “America’s only all-natural politician-composer,” is one of Utah’s most well-known speakers to talk at TEDxSaltLakeCity this year. The former Springdale mayor is planning to touch upon a brave new world by discussing music as a model for democracy. While we don’t want to spill the details before the show, Brimstein’s Emmy Award-winning and educational background will ensure this talk brings a twist to modern views of democracy.
TEDxSaltLakeCity will happen on September 9th, 2017. It is set to be at The Nancy Peery Marriott Auditorium at Kingsbury Hall located at 1395 E. Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. Tickets go on sale July 10th and can be purchased on the TEDxSaltLakeCity website along with additional information on the event.