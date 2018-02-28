Tasty Cocktail Concoctions at Lake Effect in Salt Lake City

words, videos and photos by: Andrea Peterson
Founded by Nick ChaChas, Lake Effect is located across from the Salt Palace Convention Center on 200 South. From the moment you swing open the epic metal front door you find yourself transported to the big cities of the American coasts. It will be hard to find something you don’t like at Lake Effect. On the menu are 57 cocktails, 120-plus beers and a wine room filled with more than 80 vinos. If you like to grab a seat at the bar, you will see first hand that these bartenders take their job very seriously.
Read the full bar review here.
Lake Effect
155 W 200 S | Salt Lake City | 84101
(801) 532-2068