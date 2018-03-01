Take your tots to the Tumbleweeds Festival this weekend

If you have munchkins at home, you know how hard it can be balancing all the advice of good parenting. Screen time, empathy and whether or not kids eat their carrots are all daily concerns, and what is a good parent anyway? Well, take a breath (and a break) and bring your kids to the Utah Film Center’s Tumbleweeds Festival starting tomorrow, Friday March 2.
The Tumbleweeds Festival is a standing tradition here in Salt Lake enjoying its seventh season. It is an opportunity for children of all ages to see international children’s films and participate in over twenty clubhouse activities–all with the goal of increasing cultural awareness. Film Program Coordinator David Davis puts it best: “It’s such a great opportunity to share [different cultures] with Utah audiences in a celebratory, community format.”
He put together all of the crafts available for children to participate in before or after films. They range from Indonesian puppet making and Ute storytelling and even mini lightsabers.
“Enjoying films is wonderful, but for young people getting your hands dirty is half the fun,” says Davis, “The goal of the Tumbleweeds Film Festival is to provide creative opportunities for every kind of learner and thinker.”
The Festival will challenge children to open their minds with new activities and foreign films, all of which are subtitled in English. This is a great opportunity to get the kids out of the house and into something fun. They can meet new friends, learn about other cultures, create some art to take home and all the while you can enjoy an afternoon of art downtown guilt free.
The Festival takes place all over the downtown area at Library Square, The Rose Wagner Theater, Clark Planetarium, The Leonardo and more. It lasts March 2-4 so be sure to get your tickets, purchased online through their website. The festival is great for all ages 4 and up.