Take the Cache Valley Foodie Trek

written by: Julie Hollist Terrill
Advice from a Logan Foodie.
Foodie tourism is totally a thing—Anthony Bourdain wannabes travel thousands of miles to taste the specialties of Laos and Oman. But maybe they forget that Bourdain also explores destinations closer to home. If you aren’t rich in air miles, you can learn and enjoy cuisine closer to home and still explore food production, food culture and history, while enjoying tastings along the way.
The Cache Valley Foodie Trek and Signature Products Tour takes you on a 14 stop culinary journey in and around Logan. Make it a day trip if you don’t live in the valley and bring along a cooler to tote your extra treats home.
Cache Valley’s cheese and ice cream is renowned. Gossner Foods makes all types of cheese, but their squeaky cheese (also known as cheese curd) is where it’s at. Utah State University has been perfecting the art of making ice cream since 1888. Sample their 30 flavors of Aggie Ice Cream.
Then head to Cox Honeyland where fourth-generation beekeepers ave concocted gourmet products. Peek into their live observation hive and bring containers to fill with liquid gold.
Factory-fresh may not sound like a thing, but who doesn’t love Milanos? Logan has a Pepperidge Farm factory outlet that sells cookies and crackers at discount prices and in bulk. It also makes most of the company’s iconic goldfish crackers for the western United States.
Central Milling has been milling flour from grain grown in northern Utah for 150 years. They’ve got more varieties of flour than most people know exist—durum, spelt and millet and now, nutrient-powerhouse sprouted grain.
Top it off with triple certified, organic, fair trade and Smithsonian shade grown, bird-friendly coffee from Caffe Ibis. Their coffees are locally roasted and their hot chocolate is equally sublime. Save room for delightful confections at Bluebird Candy Company where they’ve been hand-dipping chocolates since 1914.
For more info visit explorelogan.com.
Editors note:
A few Cache Valley favorites you can add on to our trek.
Crumb Bros. Bakery, an artisan bakery turning out bread and pastries the old-fashioned way. Crumbbrothers.com
Rockhill Creamery, an historic farmstead cheesemaker using the milk from six Brown Swiss cows. creamery@rockhillcheese.com
–
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.