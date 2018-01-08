Join us at the Sweethearts & High Spirits Ball!
Salt Lake magazine is in the business of bringing people together. That’s one reason we love parties. And that’s why we come up with new reasons to celebrate life in Salt Lake City.
Here’s your Valentine’s ticket: On February 9, Salt Lake magazine is having a ball, the first Sweethearts & High Spirits Ball.
You want to be there.
Utah’s best distilleries will each create a signature cocktail, the best caterers will be putting on a spread, there will be live music, dancing and love in the air for everyone—singletons, couples, friends and family. (No kids, though.This is a grown-up event. Must be 21 or older.)
So dress to the nines (whatever that means for you), put on your dancing shoes and prepare your palate for this unique Utah event.
Sweet spirits and high hearts, sweet highs and spirited hearts, highballs and sweethearts—any way you put it, it’s going to be a special evening.
