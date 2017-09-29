Publisher’s Pick: Sushi nights at Oishi

Publisher’s Pick
Shoulder season isn’t what it used to be.
Park City, like many mountain towns, used to be a two-season destination: visitors came to ski in the winter and to hike and bike in the summer. The town took a break in spring and fall, many restaurants and even shops closed. But the scene is changing, as the crowd on Main Street last Tuesday night showed.
We ventured out to eat and saw many restaurants were full.
Our destination was Oishi in the Marriott Courtyard on lower Main Street and it lived up to the meaning of its name: delicious. There’s a menu of main dishes that are more Asian-influenced than pure Japanese; organic chicken, salmon and Black Angus tenderloin all come with a teriyaki sauce and tempura shrimp is also a crowd-pleaser. But for those of us who lust for raw fish, two sushi chefs were working non-stop and although the crowds meant we had a short wait, the rolls were worth it.
Oishi offers a list of sushi and sashimi and a list of tempura rolls as well as a menu of specialty rolls—the Mexi Roll tops whitefish tempura with cilantro and a salsa-like spicy sauce. But we found our bliss from the night’s creative rolls: Tiger Lilli ! Sweet Jesus and Crispy Alaska—Amber jack and Alaskan salmon paired with shrimp and sweet sour sauces with a sprinkle of fresh jalapeño slices.
Shoulder season does have its advantages—during the fall, Oishi offers half off rolls and sushi nigiri every night from 5:30—9 p.m. (Dine in only.)
Oishi Sushi Bar & Grill, 710 Main Street, Park City.
Call 435-640-2997 for reservations or order to go at 435-615-2255.
by Marg Shuff