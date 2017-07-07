Sunstone Symposium: Give Us a Reason to Stay

Struggling with your faith? Finding discrepancies within the doctrine? Unsure if the “antis” actually know what they’re talking about?
The 2017 Sunstone Symposium is coming to the University of Utah from July 26-29. And it’s conveniently not on a Sunday.
The theme is tolerance, “The Least of These: Embracing All.” The symposium will explore how Mormonism address the spin on the Golden Rule that really should be common sense for Christians. Matthew 25:40, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”
It’s not all theology. Elna Baker (above), a stand-up comedian out of Mormon culture who has told stories on The Moth, This American Life and BBC Radio 4, will perform at the event, along with award-winning singer-songwriter Mindy Gledhill.
As usual, a panel of LDS members questioning their faith will discuss why they stay in the church.
You can learn more about the event and buy tickets here.
And to warm up for the symposium, you might want to listen to Salt Lake Speaks podcast with excommunicant John Dehlin.