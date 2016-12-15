Sundance’s ‘Casting JonBenet Ramsey’ Rides Breaking News

Sundance Film Festival 2017 entry Casting JonBenet is getting another pre-fest boost as Colorado law enforcement agencies await a new round of DNA testing that they hope will solve the 20-year-old murder.
Six-year-old beauty queen’s body was discovered strangled in her family’s Boulder, Colorado, basement the morning after Christmas 1996.
The case has already seen a fresh wave of TV specials. An analysis by the Boulder Daily Camera and 9News uncovered flaws in the original DNA evidence.
The Sundance documentary Casting JonBenet will focus on the impact the murder had on the girl’s community.