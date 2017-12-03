Sundance for Kids

Babe (xxxx) proved that some of the most entertaining cinema is made with kids in mind. And in the last couple of years, the Sundance Film Festival, in cooperation with Utah Film Center, has been showcasing great cinema for kids. (The Utah Film Center annually offers the Tumbleweeds Film Festival for children and youth.)
At Sundance this year, kids and adults will enjoy:
Lu Over the Wall (Japan) about Kai, a lonely teenage boy who lives in a small fishing village, who befriends Lu, a fun-loving mermaid whose singing is hypnotic to all who hear it.
Science Fair (U.S.A.) Follow nine high school students from around the globe on their journey to compete against 1,700 of the smartest teens in the world at the international science fair.
White Fang (U.S.A.) A reimagining of Jack London’s classic novel and the magnificent dog White Fang, whose intense curiosity leads him on the adventure of a lifetime. With Rashida Jones and Paul Giamatti.
The Sundance Film Festival runs Jan. 18-28 with screenings in Park City and Salt Lake City.