Sundance Film Fest is for Kids

What many people don’t know about the Sundance Film Festival is that for several years it also has offered screenings of kid movies. Better yet, the Utah Film Center collaborates on the festival’s “Kids” section and shows the films later in Salt Lake City at the Tumbleweeds Film Festival.
This year the films include a documentary, an animated feature, an animated short and an anime film:
Hedgehog’s Home / Canada, Croatia — A Hedgehog’s devotion to his home annoys his friends, who decide to confront him. Age recommendation: 7 years old and up
Lu Over the Wall / Japan — Kai is a lonely teenage boy who befriends Lu, a fun-loving mermaid whose singing is hypnotic to all who hear it. World Premiere. Age recommendation: 7 years old and up
Science Fair / U.S.A. — (Photo above) Nine high school students from around the globe struggle to compete at the international science fair. Age recommendation: 7 years old and up
White Fang / U.S.A. — A reimagining of Jack London’s classic novel. (With Rashida Jones and Paul Giamatti.) World Premiere. Age recommendation: 7 years old and up