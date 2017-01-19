Sundance: Best Restaurants for Grabbing a Bite

Though the film industry takes over much of Park City during Sundance, plenty of dining options remain for us Z-listers. If you need to refuel after stalking your favorite celebrities and bingeing movies, head for one of these Park City restaurants. Dine in a restored train car at Robert Redford’s restaurant, Zoom. Try the delicious classic bread pudding at Cafe Terigo. Head to Flanagan’s for good brews and live music every night, or treat yourself to a four-courses of Swiss cuisine at Fireside Dining. From tapas to dishes drowning in ooey-gooey melted cheese, like the cinematic offerings, there’s something for every palate.
American
- Boneyard Saloon & Wine Dive—1251 Kearns Blvd, Park City, 435-649-0911, boneyardsaloon.com
- Hours: Extended hours from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., including Sundays.
- The Brass Tag—2900 Deer Valley Dr E, Park City, 435-615-2410, http://www.deervalley.com/Dining/WhereToEat/thebrasstag
- Reservations: opentable.com
- Hours: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- DEN Restaurant at the Marriott Park City—1895 Sidewinder Dr., Park City, 435-615-4525, http://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/restaurant/slcpc-park-city-marriott/
- Hours: Extended hours from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Royal Street Café—Deer Valley Resort: The Mariposa, 7600 Royal St, Park City, 435-645-6724, http://www.deervalley.com/Dining/wheretoeat/RoyalStreetCafe
- Menu: locu.com
- Reservations: opentable.com
- Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Zoom—660 Main St, Park City, UT 84060, (435) 649-9108, http://www.zoomparkcity.com/
- Hours: 11:30AM–2:30PM, 5–10PM
- Robert Redford’s chic eatery offers inventive fare & fine wines in a restored train depot.
New American
- The Mariposa—7600 Royal St, Park City, 435-645-6632, http://www.deervalley.com/dining/wheretoeat/mariposa
- Menu: locu.com
- Reservations: opentable.com
- Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m., Closed Monday
- Tupelo—508 Main St, Park City, 435-615-7700, tupeloparkcity.com
- Hours: Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 2:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Menu: https://tupeloparkcity.com/menu
- Powder at the Waldorf Astoria Park City—Frostwood Dr, Park City, 435-647-5566, waldorfastoriaparkcity.com
- Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The hotel is also hosting the Firestorm by Lamborghini lounge, a poolside space featuring signature drinks by Patron, fire performances, gourmet chocolate-inspired cuisine, and two Lamborghinis on display.
- Glitretind at Stein Eriksen Lodge—Stein Eriksen Lodge, Deer Valley, 7700 Stein Way, Park City, 435-645-6455, http://www.steinlodge.com/dining-en.html
- Menu: places.singleplatform.com
- Reservations: opentable.com
- Hours: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Italian
- Buona Vita—804 Main St, Park City, 435-649-1336, buonavitaparkcity.com
- Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
- Closed for a private function January 20 – 23, reopening for business on Tuesday, January 24th.
- CENA Ristorante & Lounge—7815 Royal St, Park City, 435-940-2200, http://www.the-chateaux.com/dining-en.html
- Menu: places.singleplatform.com
- Reservations: opentable.com
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Fuego Bistro & Pizzeria—2001 Sidewinder Dr, Park City, 435-645-8646, fuegopizzeria.com
- Hours: Extended hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Menu: locu.com
- Ghidotti’s—6030 Market St #100, Park City, 435-658-0669, ghidottis.com/
- Reservations: opentable.com
- Hours: May be closed for private events, call 435-647-2908 to check hours or make reservations.
- Grappa—151 Main St, Park City, 435-645-0636, grapparestaurant.com
- Hours: May be closed for private events, call 435-647-2908 to check hours or make reservations.
Mexican
- Baja Cantina—1284 Lowell Ave, Park City, 435-649-2252, bajaparkcity.com
- Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. weekends.
- Billy Blanco’s—8208 Gorgoza Pines Rd, Park City, 435-575-0846, billyblancos.com
- Hours: May be closed for private events, call 435-647-2908 to check hours or make reservations.
- Chimayo—368 Main St, Park City, 435-649-6222, http://www.chimayorestaurant.com/
- Menu: places.singleplatform.com
- Reservations: http://www.chimayorestaurant.com/reservations/
- Hours:May be closed for private events, call 435-647-2908 to check hours or make reservations.
Asian
- Shabu—442 Main St, Park City, 435-645-7253, http://shabuparkcity.com/
- Menu: places.singleplatform.com
- Reservations: opentable.com
- Hours: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sushi Blue—1571 Redstone Center Dr #140, Park City, 435-575-4272, sushiblueparkcity.com
- Hours: May be closed for private events, call 435-647-2908 to check hours or make reservations.
Seafood
- Seafood Buffet—Deer Valley Resort, 2250 Deer Valley Dr S, Park City, 435-645-6632, http://www.deervalley.com/dining/wheretoeat/seafoodbuffet
- Menu: locu.com
- Reservations: opentable.com
- Hours: Thursday-Sunday 6:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., Closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
Lighter Fare
- Bodega—710 Main St, Park City, 435-649-6979, http://www.bodegaonmainparkcity.com/
- Spanish Tapas Bar
- Reservations: opentable.com
- Hours: Open for lunch and dinner Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22. Open for dinner through the rest of the festival.
- Timbers Lounge & Patio—1895 Sidewinder Dr, Park City, 435-649-2900
- Light Dining and Drinks
- Hours: open for dinner
Locally Sourced
- Escala Provisions Company at Hyatt Centric—3551 North Escala Court, Park City, 435-940-1234, https://parkcity.centric.hyatt.com/en/hotel/dining.html
- Hours: Breakfast: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Lunch: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Dinner: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Reservations: https://parkcity.centric.hyatt.com/en/hotel/dining/escala-provisions-restaurant-and-bar.html
- For parties of 12 or more, please contact Javier Morales at 435-615-4240 or javier.morales@hyatt.com.
- Fletcher’s—562 Main St, Park City, 435-649-1111, fletcherspc.com
- Reservations: opentable.com
- Closed Thursday, Jan. 19, to Monday, Jan. 23.
- Hours: Monday-Wednesday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday & Saturday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Bar/Grill/Pub
- Flanagan’s—438 Main St, Park City, 435-649-8600, flanagansonmain.com
- Hours: Monday-Friday 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Two live music headliners every night.
- High West Saloon—703 Park Avenue, Park City, 435-649-8300, http://www.highwest.com
- Menu: locu.com
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No reservations
- No Name Saloon and Grill—447 Main St, Park City, 435-649-6667, http://www.nonamesaloon.net/
- Menu: locu.com
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Red Rock Junction—1640 Redstone Center Dr, Park City, 435-575-0295, http://redrockbrewing.com/locations/park-city-junction
- Menu: places.singleplatform.com
- Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Squatters Roadhouse Grill—1900 Park Ave, Park City, 435-649-9868
- Menu: urbanspoon.com
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Wasatch Brew Pub—50 Main St, Park City, 801-783-1127, www.wasatchbeers.com/brewpubs.aspx
- Hours: Sat 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Friday 11 a.m. to 10PM
Steakhouse
- Myrtle Rose—1456 Newpark Blvd, Park City, 435-658-0304, http://www.myrtlerose.com/
- Reservations: opentable.com
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Grub Steak—2200 Sidewinder Dr, Park City, 435-649-8060, grubsteakrestaurant.com
- Reservations: opentable.com
- Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Butcher’s Chop House & Bar—The Caledonian, 751 Main St, Park City, 435-647-0040, http://www.butcherschophouse.com/
- Menu: locu.com
- Reservations: opentable.com
- Hours: Extended hours from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., except Monday, Jan. 23, when it opens at 4 p.m.
Cafe/Deli/Bakery
- Deer Valley Grocery~Cafe—Deer Valley’s Signature Collection, 1375 Deer Valley Dr, Park City, 435-615-2400, http://www.deervalley.com/dining/wheretoeat/grocerycafe
- Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Includes vegan, gluten free, and vegetarian options.
- Windy Ridge Bakery & Café—1750 Iron Horse Dr, Park City, 435-647-2906, www.windyridgebakery.com
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Unique Eats
- Wahso—Address: 577 Main St, Park City, 435-615-0300, www.wahso.com
- French spins on Asian specialties
- Hours 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fireside Dining—Empire Canyon Lodge, 9200 Marsac Avenue, Park City, 435-645-6632, http://www.deervalley.com/dining/wheretoeat/firesidedining
- Swiss Four-Course Meal
- Menu: locu.com
- Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m
- Adults $65
- Children (11 years and under): $35
- Prices do not include beverages, tax or gratuity
- Café Terigo—424 Main St, Park City, 435-645-9555, cafeterigo.com
- French and Italian
- Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.