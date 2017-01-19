Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Sundance: Best Restaurants for Grabbing a Bite

January 19, 2017

Though the film industry takes over much of Park City during Sundance, plenty of dining options remain for us Z-listers. If you need to refuel after stalking your favorite celebrities and bingeing movies, head for one of these Park City restaurants. Dine in a restored train car at Robert Redford’s restaurant, Zoom. Try the delicious classic bread pudding at Cafe Terigo. Head to Flanagan’s for good brews and live music every night, or treat yourself to a four-courses of Swiss cuisine at Fireside Dining. From tapas to dishes drowning in ooey-gooey melted cheese, like the cinematic offerings, there’s something for every palate.

 

American

  • Boneyard Saloon & Wine Dive—1251 Kearns Blvd, Park City, 435-649-0911, boneyardsaloon.com
  • Hours: Extended hours from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., including Sundays.

 

 

 

  • Hours: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

    • Hours: Extended hours from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
  • Hours: 11:30AM–2:30PM, 5–10PM
    • Robert Redford’s chic eatery offers inventive fare & fine wines in a restored train depot.

New American

  • The Mariposa—7600 Royal St, Park City, 435-645-6632, http://www.deervalley.com/dining/wheretoeat/mariposa
  • Tupelo—508 Main St, Park City, 435-615-7700, tupeloparkcity.com
    • Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • The hotel is also hosting the Firestorm by Lamborghini lounge, a poolside space featuring signature drinks by Patron, fire performances, gourmet chocolate-inspired cuisine, and two Lamborghinis on display.

Italian

  • Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
  • Closed for a private function January 20 – 23, reopening for business on Tuesday, January 24th.
  • CENA Ristorante & Lounge—7815 Royal St, Park City, 435-940-2200, http://www.the-chateaux.com/dining-en.html
  • Fuego Bistro & Pizzeria—2001 Sidewinder Dr, Park City, 435-645-8646, fuegopizzeria.com
    • Hours: Extended hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Menu: locu.com
  • Ghidotti’s—6030 Market St #100, Park City, 435-658-0669, ghidottis.com/
    • Reservations: opentable.com
    • Hours: May be closed for private events, call 435-647-2908 to check hours or make reservations.

 

    • Hours: May be closed for private events, call 435-647-2908 to check hours or make reservations.

Mexican

  • Baja Cantina—1284 Lowell Ave, Park City, 435-649-2252, bajaparkcity.com
  • Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. weekends.
  • Billy Blanco’s—8208 Gorgoza Pines Rd, Park City, 435-575-0846, billyblancos.com
  • Hours: May be closed for private events, call 435-647-2908 to check hours or make reservations.
  • Chimayo—368 Main St, Park City, 435-649-6222, http://www.chimayorestaurant.com/

Asian

    • Hours: May be closed for private events, call 435-647-2908 to check hours or make reservations.

Seafood

    • Reservations: opentable.com
    • Hours: Thursday-Sunday 6:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., Closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Lighter Fare

  • Spanish Tapas Bar
  • Hours: Open for lunch and dinner Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22. Open for dinner through the rest of the festival.

 

  • Timbers Lounge & Patio—1895 Sidewinder Dr, Park City, 435-649-2900
    • Light Dining and Drinks
    • Hours: open for dinner

Locally Sourced

 

 

  • Fletcher’s—562 Main St, Park City, 435-649-1111, fletcherspc.com
    • Reservations: opentable.com
    • Closed Thursday, Jan. 19, to Monday, Jan. 23.
    • Hours: Monday-Wednesday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday & Saturday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Bar/Grill/Pub

  Boneyard Saloon & Wine Dive—1251 Kearns Blvd, Park City, 435-649-0911, boneyardsaloon.com
  Extended hours from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., including Sundays.
  • Flanagan’s—438 Main St, Park City, 435-649-8600, flanagansonmain.com
    • Hours: Monday-Friday 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
    • Two live music headliners every night.
    • Menu: locu.com
    • Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • No reservations
  • No Name Saloon and Grill—447 Main St, Park City, 435-649-6667, http://www.nonamesaloon.net/
    • Menu: locu.com
    • Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
    • Menu: places.singleplatform.com
    • Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Squatters Roadhouse Grill—1900 Park Ave, Park City, 435-649-9868
    • Menu: urbanspoon.com
    • Hours: Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Wasatch Brew Pub—50 Main St, Park City, 801-783-1127, www.wasatchbeers.com/brewpubs.aspx
  • Hours: Sat 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Friday 11 a.m. to 10PM

Steakhouse

    • Reservations: opentable.com
    • Hours: Sunday-Thursday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    • Reservations: opentable.com
    • Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Butcher’s Chop House & Bar—The Caledonian, 751 Main St, Park City, 435-647-0040, http://www.butcherschophouse.com/
    • Menu: locu.com
    • Reservations: opentable.com
    • Hours: Extended hours from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., except Monday, Jan. 23, when it opens at 4 p.m.

 

Cafe/Deli/Bakery

    • Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Includes vegan, gluten free, and vegetarian options.
  • Windy Ridge Bakery & Café—1750 Iron Horse Dr, Park City, 435-647-2906, www.windyridgebakery.com
    • Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Unique Eats

  • Wahso—Address: 577 Main St, Park City, 435-615-0300, www.wahso.com
    • French spins on Asian specialties
    • Hours 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Swiss Four-Course Meal
  • Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m
    • Adults $65
    • Children (11 years and under): $35
    • Prices do not include beverages, tax or gratuity
  • French and Italian
    • Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

 

Salt Lake Magazine

