Sundance 2018: ‘Wildlife’ Red Carpet

January 22, 2018

14-year-old Joe is the only child of Jeanette and Jerry—a housewife and a golf pro—in a small town in 1960s Montana. Nearby, an uncontrolled forest fire rages close to the Canadian border, and when Jerry loses his job—and his sense of purpose—he decides to join the cause of fighting the fire, leaving his wife and son to fend for themselves. Suddenly forced into the role of an adult, Joe witnesses his mother’s struggle as she tries to keep her head above water. 

Who: Paul Dano (Director & Co-writer), Zoe Kazan (Co-writer), Jake Gyllenhaal (Producer & Cast), Carey Mulligan (Cast), Ed Oxenbould (Cast), Bill Camp (Cast), Zoe Colletti (Cast), Alex Saks (Producer), Riva Marker (Producer), TBC additional producers

Photos by: Natalie Simpson of Beehive Photography

For more film reviews, red carpet pics and details on the happens of Sundance 2018, click here.

