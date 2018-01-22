Sundance 2018: Respect Rally Park City

Ignoring the snow locals, musicians, artists, poets, and actors came out to the Respect Rally Park City this weekend during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Some of the speakers included Jane Fonda, Nick Offerman, Gloria Allred, Tessa L. Thompson, Common, Maria Bello, Sarah Kay, and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski. Take a listen to some of their inspiring speeches.
Andrea Peterson
