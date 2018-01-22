Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Sundance 2018: Respect Rally Park City

January 22, 2018

Ignoring the snow locals, musicians, artists, poets, and actors came out to the Respect Rally Park City this weekend during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Some of the speakers included Jane FondaNick OffermanGloria AllredTessa L. ThompsonCommonMaria BelloSarah Kay, and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski. Take a listen to some of their inspiring speeches.

Photos by: Natalie Simpson of Beehive Photography

For more film reviews, red carpet pics and details on the happens of Sundance 2018, click here.

Andrea Peterson

