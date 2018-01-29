Sundance 2018: Butterflies

Written by: Michael Mejia
When he receives a call from his father at the opening of Tolga Karaçelik’s often hilarious dark comedy Butterflies, Cemal has been living in Germany for almost thirty years. Trained as an astronaut, he’s now leading an absurd media-based protest against the German government, demanding that he and his perpetually grounded colleagues be sent on an actual mission.
The father’s phone call, as it turns out, offers an equally unlikely imperative: Cemal must gather his siblings, younger brother Kenan and sister Suzan, and bring them to their father’s home in the Turkish countryside, where they almost grew up. Almost because the family was torn apart and scattered by the tragedy of their mother’s death and have barely spoken to each other in the years since.
Though the siblings have followed very different paths, each seems to have struggled in their personal and professional lives. Cemal is unmarried, Suzan is in the midst of ending her marriage to a perpetually distracted engineer, and Kenan is wallowing in the dregs of a television career, barely acknowledging that his brother and sister exist. And yet, after some rocky reintroductions, they do get on the road, recollecting old times, bickering, and learning to adapt to this new proximity.
The bulk of the film takes place in the old hometown, a deeply weird place, where everyone, even the chickens are behaving strangely. The humorous set pieces here seem motivated by a Turkish version of city mouse-country mouse humor, and the comedy isn’t always that sophisticated, but leavened by the darkness of the circumstances and the fine chemistry between Cemal, Kenan, and Suzan, Butterflies develops a moving portrait of three people revisiting a past that remains full of mystery.
Beyond their early shared memories, what can the brothers and sister know of each other? What innately makes them kin, and how might they be able to overcome the great distances between them to face, as a family, whatever it is their father might want?