Suit Up: Utah Woolen Mills to donate suits

With all the gloom and doom in the news lately, here’s something to lift your spirits.
Utah Woolen Mills—Salt Lake City’s fashion staple for over 100 years—announces their “Suited for Good” project. This year, the UWM team (with the help of United Way of Salt Lake and the LDS Church Self Reliance Program) plans to outfit 650 in-need men with head-to-toe work outfits.
Yes, you read that correctly: 650 suits. For every suit UWM sells in 2017, they will donate a suit, shirt, tie, socks, shoes and belt to a candidate who has proven they are taking steps to improve their lives.
“Utah Woolen Mills, our family-owned business, has been supported by this incredible community for over a century, and we feel like it is time to give back to our wonderful city in the way we know best,“ said B.J. Stringham (pictured here), president of Utah Woolen Mills. “We want to help our local neighbors and economy by providing the clothing to those in need to help in them in their efforts to get job they are seeking.”
Know of someone making great strides in their life, but could use a suit to help jumpstart their career? Apply here.
Photographs: Lindsey Shaun
