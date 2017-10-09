Strut Your Mutt: A Walk in the Park that Saves Lives

“Once you have had a wonderful dog, a life without one, is a life diminished.”
—Dean Koontz—
It’s time for the country’s biggest and longest-running four-legged walk-off—Strut Your Mutt at Liberty Park. On Saturday, Oct. 14, the hounds take over the park. It’s more than a casual chase the pigeons and steal ice cream from the kids at the park kind of day. Strutt Your Mutt is a celebration of all things furball.
To raise money for Best Friends and the other animal-welfare groups across Utah, Strut Your Mutt is an opportunity for you and your pup to head down to Liberty park and check out more than 50 vendors, play in the activity zones with the other four-legged tykes, nosh on tasty bites and, for the adult dog owners, enjoy cold brewskis.
Last year, Strut Your Mutt raised nearly $270,000 for homeless pets. With the help of the community, the organization is hoping to reach their goal of $290,000.
All animal lovers are welcome with or without a mutt. (Besides we’re pretty sure the cuddly canines will enjoy the extra pair of petting hands.)
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. The walk starts and beer garden opens at 10:00 AM. All well-behaved, leashed dogs under adult control are welcome. For your safety and theirs, keep other species—cats, birds, newts, warthogs, etc.—home.
So mark it on your calendar, hang the leash by the door, get the frisbee off the roof and pocket adequate poop bags for Strut Your Mutt 2017.
Beer Garden by Squatters/Wasatch
For more information and to register visit strutyourmutt.org.