Stein Eriksen Lodge is pleased to welcome guests to enjoy a mountain luxury destination with legendary service, world-renowned biking and hiking trails, and award-winning cuisine. Located mid-mountain at Deer Valley Resort, the Lodge offers guests a truly exceptional experience in a picturesque alpine setting.
Utah’s Only Forbes Five-Star Spa: At Utah’s only Five-Star spa, guests are offered the absolute finest for ultimate relaxation. The Spa accommodations include a sauna, steam room, hot and cold plunge baths, and couple treatment rooms, as well as expansive relaxation rooms to enjoy before or after treatments.
Ride-In/Ride Out Access: Ride-in/Ride-out access to Deer Valley Resort makes Stein’s a true biker’s and hiker’s dream. Each guest is given access to current weather, trail conditions, and complimentary bottled water. In addition, our staff offers bike storage at the bell desk and hiking sticks through Concierge.
Stein Eriksen Sport: The on-site sports shop provides a convenient location for bike rentals and repairs with direct access to Deer Valley Resort trails. The shop is open seasonally for the summer starting in June of every year and changes to a ski shop in the winter months.
Four-Star Restaurant: The dining experience at Stein Eriksen Lodge will exceed your expectations. From the Forbes Four-Star Glitretind Restaurant to a cozy meal in the comfort of a suite or après-ski appetizers and pre-dinner cocktails, Stein’s offers dining options to suit every taste.
Shuttle Service: The Lodge provides complimentary shuttle service for in-house guests. Ensuring travel in luxury and comfort, this complimentary service is available every 30 minutes on the hour and half hour from 7 am to 11 pm and departing from the main Arrival Lobby valet desk.
Boutique Gift Shops: The Bjorn Stova Boutique clothing store and Bjorn Stova gift shop are conveniently located on-site, allowing guests to browse through a variety of one-of-a-kind gifts to the latest styles in clothing, accessories, and sportswear.
7700 Stein Way, Park City, UT 84060
435-649-3700 | steinlodge.com