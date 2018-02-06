Stay Tuned for The 2018 Dining Awards

Evaluating restaurants used to be pretty simple—take the food on the plate, the way it was served and the ambiance in which it was served, add it up and you could express your opinion in a number of stars. But as our understanding of cuisine has broadened to include issues of ethical sourcing, environmental sensitivity, politics and cultural authenticity, the question of which are the best restaurants has become more complicated and subjective than ever. Stay tuned for Salt Lake magazine’s picks for the top restaurants in Utah in 2017.
Just to spark your memory, here is last year’s winners.
Get tickets to the exclusive Dining Awards gala here.