Stay Silly: Silly Market is back with a limited-time winter edition.

written by: Tony Gill
During the warmer months, the Park Silly Sunday Market dominates Main Street. Its annual opening signals the arrival of summer, and its end means it’s time for the snowbirds to take flight for warmer climes, because – as Jon Snow incessantly reminds us – winter is coming. Nevertheless, the market’s absence during the winter is a rip in Park City’s communal fabric, and it’s pretty exciting to see it rise from the ice for the three-day Silly Holiday Bazaar.
The Silly Holiday Bazaar transforms the Park City Marriott into your favorite street fair from Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3. Take care of your holiday shopping needs with more than 90 local vendors, and enjoy some food and refreshments, including the famous Bloody Mary bar, from the on-site restaurant and bar. The one and only Santa Claus will be there the entire time, taking a break from enforcing questionable northern labor practices so he can take free photos with children. More than 7,000 people attend the Bazaar each year, so come join in the frozen edition of one of Park City’s favorite summer staples.
Admission to the Silly Bazaar is free, and hours are 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Park City Marriott, 1895 Sidewinder Dr., Park City
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.