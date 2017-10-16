Start Your Week With a Meaningless Statistic!

The latest research-for-idiots study finds that Utah is 26th in the nation for entertainment with 3.97 points out of 10 (doesn’t that sound scientific?). We’re tucked in the rankings between South Carolina and Idaho.
We all know, of course, that Utah’s got 13 incredible ski resorts, five magnificent national parks and endless national monuments, state parks and smiling faces—but, alas, we have only two zoos, a measly 10 theme parks and zero (0) casinos—which, according to this study, is what entertainment is all about.
We’d link you to the sponsor of this annoying click-bait b****s*** that somehow slipped through our spam filter, but we lost the link.
To make up for that, please accept this link to a study that finds Utah is 27th in the nation for wrinkles! Bonus: An article about why people believe meaningless nonsense.