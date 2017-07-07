Stars-struck Movies: Drive-Ins Around Utah

Beyond car culture and rock-n-roll, the ‘50s were a pop-culture fail. The only escape from poodle skirts, Tang and casual racism was to drive your ‘55 Bel Air or Galaxie 500 to the drive-in to watch The Blob and—if you were lucky—an impromptu intermission to watch the U.S.A.’s Echo satellite passing overhead. You can recapture some of that wonder by driving your Prius (sigh) to one of Utah’s six drive-ins. Set your watch to dusk.
Redwood Drive-In Theatre: Adults, $9, 5-9, $1
3688 Redwood Rd., West Valley City, 801-973-7088, redwooddrivein.com/
Motor-Vu Drive-In: Adults, $8, ages 5-11, $4
5368 S. 1050 West, Ogden, 801-394-1768, motorvu.com
Echo Drive-in: Adults, $6; ages 6-11, $3
25 W. Route 40, Roosevelt, 435-722-2095
Motor Vue Theatre: Adults, $8; 62 and over, $6, ages 3-11, $2
4055 N. Route 36, Erda, 435-882-2273, motorvuerda.wordpress.com
Sunset Drive-in: Adults, $7; seniors and children, $5. Sunday Carload Nite: $10 per car
1620 Route 40, Vernal, 435-789-6139
Basin Drive-in: $4, 12 and up; $3, ages 6-12
680 N. State St., Mount Pleasant, 801-462-2712, sanpetemovies.com
Shooting Star RV Resort: Movies are free for guests.
This resort offers drive-in movies viewed from classic cars as part of its Airstream trailer theme.
2020 W. Route 12, Escalante, 435-826-4440