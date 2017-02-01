Stanza’s February Flight and Bite

In a continuation of their monthly pop-up dining series, Stanza is offering an exclusive night of social dining featuring wine educator and sommelier Jim Santangelo who will present three flights paired meticulously with Italian cuisine.
This year, Stanza decided to make their Flight and Bite series a weekly thing (before it was just monthly) due to its popularity. The universally-adored Jim Santangelo calls the event one of “camaraderie” and urges everyone to join the party.
Each night features lovingly-chosen and award-winning cuisine alongside exclusive wine. Santangelo says that “while we bring in most of these selections by special order and they’ll be sold in flights in the restaurant during the entire month.”
Flight and Bite is held each Wednesday in the lounge. Reservations can be made by calling 801-746-4441 or by visiting www.stanzaslc.com. Stanza is located at 454 E. 300 South, SLC.
–Amy Whiting