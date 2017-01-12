Staff Picks – Weekend Plans

Weekend Picks by: Mary Malouf, Executive Editor
The Bee: Women’s Work: Utah Museum of Contemporary Arts, Jan 13
“A woman needs a men like a fish needs a bicycle.”
That famous feminist slogan popularized by Gloria Steinem is the theme of Utah Museum of Contemporary Arts‘ fall/winter programming that focuses on female artists and issues of gender inequality. This weekend’s event The Bee: Women’s Work is an evening of storytelling by a group of diverse women, each talking about their working life. A reception with a cash bar (proceeds go to UMOCA) and vegan and vegetarian snacks from Mama Africa and Olives & Thyme will be followed by storytelling by Martha Castillo, Nubia Peña, Ann Pack, Cathy Tshilombo-Lokemba, Samira Harnish, & Dr. Kristen Ries. Tickets are $36. Buy one here!
Weekend Pick by Glen Warchol, Managing Editor
Get a Bump at Water Witch
It’s been something of a entrepreneurial quest in SLC to create a neighborhood bar. The result is usually comes out annoyingly hipster. But Water Witch, the newest guy on the scene, may pull it off. Yes, the name is puzzling—an obscure reference to dowsing for water—but so far, the beverages and eclectic crowd make the Witch worth seeking out. If you’re way over the artisan-locally sourced-cocktail trend, ask one of the barwarlocks for a classic cocktail, a good rye on the rocks or even a basic beer. 163 W. 900 South.
Weekend Pick by: Christie Marcy, Associate Editor
The Future is Female: Salt Lake Community College, Miller Campus, Jan 14
It’s no secret that there is a dearth of female representation in Utah politics. Sure, we have a female mayor in Salt Lake and we have Mia Love. But there are only a handful of female lawmakers in the state legislature and don’t even get me started on representation on school boards, city councils, etc. Arguably, laws affect us and our children more than men (I don’t see anyone passing laws about a male’s autonomy, but I digress). Ladies, we can do better. The revolution starts with us. That’s why you should attend the bi-partisan Real Women Run training on Saturday. In addition to pumping you full of can-do girl power, they’ll tell you how to get your foot in the door of the boy’s club that is politics. And, there’s a keynote by Patricia Russo, Executive Director of the Women’s Campaign School at Yale University. What? You have something better to do on Saturday than preparing to change the world?
Real Women Run: 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. $25 dollars for adults $10 for students—breakfast and lunch are included. Register here.
Weekend pick by: Andrea Peterson, Digital Media Manager
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
“I think I’m my mom’s best friend, more than a daughter,” Carrie Fisher about Debbie Reynolds.
2016 was a rough year for the passing of celebrities, but none affecting us more than the deaths of mother-daughter duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. Just weeks after the release of Star Wars: Rogue One, we lost 60-year old Fisher to a heart-attack and only days later, a stroke her mother, best known for Singing In the Rain, 84-year old Debbie Reynolds. We are fortunate, the pair had just finished “Bright Lights,” an HBO documentary chronicling their life together. So Snuggle up on the couch and watch Bright Lights, IT will give you a sneak peak into the once strained, but in the end loving relationship between mother and daughter. Bright Lights, HBO, or HBO Go.