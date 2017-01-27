Staff Picks- Weekend Plans

Weekend Picks by: Mary Malouf, Executive Editor
The Natural History Museum of Utah is hosting its first-ever DinoFest Weekend this Saturday and Sunday. Media, along with Museum guests, will get a rare look inside the Museum’s Paleo Prep Lab, see fossils not usually on display and hear from more than a dozen scientists. For two days only, Jan. 28-29, the Museum will share their work and discoveries about Utah dinosaurs and give visitors a “behind the scenes” look inside the paleontology department. For more information, visit https://nhmu.utah.edu/events/dinofest.
Weekend Picks by: Val Rasmussen, Editor, Utah Bride and Groom
Mussels and pommes frites are on my agenda this weekend. The Paris Bistro is one of my favorite restaurants to celebrate a best friend’s birthday. As pleasant as it is to sit on their front patio in the summer, The Paris’ dining experience is just as enjoyable in the winter. Cheers to good wine and aging friends.
Weekend Picks by: Christie Marcy, Associate Editor
Although, there is no new snow in the forecast the inversion is coming back. Get out of the smog by heading up to one of 14 ski resorts in Utah. The goods and the bads—there might not be as much fresh powder, but there also might not be as many powder-hounds on the mountain. So bundle up (it’s going to be chilly), grab your gear and go skiing! www.skiutah.com
Weekend Picks by: Glen Warchol, Managing Editor
This weekend is your last chance to jump on some Sundance flicks. All the twits from L.A. and NYC have vamoosed, leaving the field open to locals. Here’s a couple that I’m going to try to hit. www.sundance.org/schedule?
A Ghost Story: File this under experimental, strange and likely boring. Academy Award-nominee Casey Affleck plays a dead dude who is fated to haunt his grief-stricken lvoer (Rooney Mara.) BUT Affleck reportedly walks around in a sheet. How good is that? Saturday 3 p.m. at the Rose Wager.
The Incredible Jessica James: This is a rom-com, but with Irish comedian Chris O’Dowd as a boy and Jessica Williams, a former The Daily Show correspondent, as the girl, it should be interesting, if not high-larious. 3:15 p.m. At the Grand Theater at SLCC.