Staff Picks: Three Day Weekender

The weekend is here—a day early. What are you going to do with the extra 24 hours? It’s not quite enough time to hop a plane to the opposite side of the country. And it’s not close to enough time to enjoy a cruise in the caribbean. But it is just enough time to slide into your car and enjoy an escape beyond Salt Lake City. We’ve got our staff picks for a fun three day weekender—within driving distance. Who can say, “Road trip!”
Mary Brown Malouf, Executive Editor
The ancients believed that certain places in the world were sacred—they called these places “omphalos” or “earth’s navel” because they connected to a spiritual level. Delphi in Greece and Cuzco in Peru were such places. I have my own list of sacred places—Canon de Chelly is one, Tomales Point is another. And another is just four hours away: Boulder, on the edge of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument (may it ever remain so). The minute I see the valley as we’re coming down Boulder Mountain, I feel a sense of peace. Sometimes we camp—in the summer, the mountain sites stay cool and in the winter the mesa stays warm—or stay at Boulder Lodge or one of the other inns, we always eat at Hell’s Backbone Grill and we usually eat a piece of pie at Burr Trail Grill. We hike. We nap. We look at the stars. We sing in the slot canyons. We connect.
–
Amanda Pratt, Production and Marketing Specialist
Lava hot springs is only 2 hours from Salt Lake and is a go-to for my family. Sometimes we camp or we will find a cabin rental but we always have a good time. We spend most of our time at the hot springs in town but I’ve heard you can tube the river in the summer. It’s also a fun little town to take a walk and stop for a bite.
–
Jarom West, Senior Designer
Head for Las Vegas and go to Dream Racing. You get a quick training and they let you drive around a race track in exotic cars with a professional driver in the passenger seat who helps you drive as fast as possible.
–
Glen Warchol, Managing Editor
Shooting Star Resort offers the chance to glam-camp like a Hollywood star on location. You rent one of eight Airstream trailers that offer décor reflecting classic films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Some Like It Hot, Viva Las Vegas and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. And it’s a perfect basecamp for trips to Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Bryce Canyon National Park, Petrified Forest and Kodachrome Basin state parks and even the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.
Wait, there’s more! Shooting Star offers a drive-in at which you can sit in ’60s classic cars while watching classic movies. Shooting Star RV Resort: 2020 W. Highway 12, Escalante, shootingstar-rvresort.com
–
Andrea Peterson, Digital Media Manager
I am a huge fan of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. It doesn’t matter if it is winter or summer—there is so much to do. Obviously, during the winter you can play on the slopes at Steamboat Resort. (You might even run into an olympian or two.) But summertime is full of hiking, biking, shopping and relaxing in the hot springs. It is about a five and half hour drive from Salt Lake City and has plenty of B&B’s to pick from our cute little summer and winter homes to rent.
–
Jessica Ohlen, Director of Marketing
Moab is a good destination for a long weekend. It’s only about 4 hours away by car but it feels like a different state because of the amazing landscape and warmer temperatures. What’s also good about it is that it doesn’t need to cost much. Just bring a tent and a sleeping bag and you’re good to go.
–
Brad Mee, Editoral Contributor
In Phoenix, springtime’s desert and dining scenes are intoxicating. Spring is slow to arrive in Utah, but in Phoenix the season is in full bloom. For proof, visit the city’s celebrated Desert Botanical Garden where acres of wondrously planted desert are woven with meandering trails, spectacular vistas and striking venues. Plan your escape now.
–
Jeanine Miller, Art Director
Spring is the perfect time to visit Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, near Kanab. Beautiful pink sand dunes are open all year for hiking and lots kid-friendly playing (bring a sled!) and of course ATV riding. You may want to stop and visit Best Friends Animal Sanctuary for a tour, volunteer or adopt a new best friend.