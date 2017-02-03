Staff Picks: Super Bowl Weekend

For those attending a Super Bowl LI party, check out some staff recommended snack picks:
Mel Kester, Office Manager
In our family it has been a tradition to have a family/friend Super Bowl Party since my son was 2. 27 years later we are still going strong. There is always amazing food. Everyone brings their assigned type of dish. We basically eat for 4 hours straight. We start with appetizers until right before half-time, and then the main course is brought out. The main course varies from year to year, things like Manicotti, Enchiladas, Soup Bar and this year a sub sandwich bar. At the start of the 4th quarter we bring out the desserts at which time everyone moans they are too full, but they always get eaten.
Sharing a couple of our favorite appetizers over the year –
Easy Ranch Cheeseball –
Mix together
8 oz softened Cream Cheese
1 Cup Grated Cheddar
1 ½ Tbs Ranch Dressing Mix
3 Green Onions Chopped
(Add bacon if you would like)
Use Waxpaper to roll into a ball
Unwrap and roll in chopped roasted almonds
Tightly wrap ball in plastic wrap for at least one hour
After chilled place on plate with assorted crackers
Cranberry Pecan White Cheddar Cheese Ball
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
8 ounces good quality sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded
1/4 teaspoon saltt
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 1/2 cups dried cranberries
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the pecans in an even layer. Bake for about 5 minutes and then remove from the oven.
In a large mixing bowl, beat together the cream cheese and the cheddar cheese. Add in the pecans, salt, and the Worcestershire sauce. Continue mixing for another minute or two until everything is well-combined. Remove the mixture from the bowl and form into a ball with your hands. Wrap the formed ball in plastic wrap and chill for about 30 minutes.
Remove the chilled cheese ball. Using small handfuls at a time, place dried cranberries all over the cheese ball, pushing in lightly to secure them into place. Try to cover as much of the cheese ball as possible (except the bottom). Serve or cover and place back into the fridge until serving.
We like to serve this with cinnamon sugar Pita chips, Vanilla Wafers and other “sweet” cookies.
***
For those who are a little less interested in the Super Bowl festivities, here are some other fun events to checkout:
Christie Marcy, Associate Editor
What big game? On Sunday you’ll find me at the Century 16 catching a flick from the Cinemark Classics Series—this week’s selection is the Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart and William Holden classic film, Sabrina. It’s a classic love triangle story, with timeless actors and zero brain injuries. And anyway, movie theater popcorn tastes way better than hot wings.
Amy Whiting, Editorial Intern
Weekend Pick: Eagle Huntress at Broadway Theater As the 2017 Oscars loom over us, many are migrating to Broadway Theater to seem intelligent when talking about how Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone redeemed us all through La La Land or the (very real and cannot-be-stated-enough) importance of Moonlight. But if you really want to throw everyone off, choose anarchy by abandoning the Oscar nominations entirely. Check out The Eagle Huntress, a documentary (also playing at Broadway) about a 13-year-old Kazakh girl named Aisholpan training to become an eagle hunter as the first female in twelve generations of her family. If this week also made you feel severely malnourished in the categories of female empowerment and general faith in humankind, nothing is sure to rekindle the flame of hope for our years to come like a badass 13 year old breaking stereotypes in the mountains.