Staff Picks: Fourth of July Weekend Fun

The 4th of July this year falls on a Tuesday. And if you are one of the lucky ones—your bosses gave you Monday off as well. So here are our staff picks for a long 4th of July weekend.
Ashley Szanter, Associate Editor
If you want to get out this weekend, I’d recommend signing up for the Salt Lake City Bubble Run. All you have to do is wear a white t-shirt, bring your friends (regardless of running abilities!) and do this fun and colorful run that will let you get outside while keeping you cool.
Glen Warchol, Managing Editor
Ghostly Fireworks
Salt Lake City Cemetery offers a unique and low-key Fourth of July fireworks display. No, the dead don’t fire off ghostly bottle rockets and dim Roman candles. But from a blanket spread out among the tombstones and monuments, you can see nearly every fireworks display in the Salt Lake Valley—writ tiny—from Salt Lake City to the burbs to the south and west. The cemetery perch has two other advantages: You won’t get tinnitus from the explosions and you’ll have very little traffic getting there and back. Northern edge of the Salt Lake City Cemetery, just below 11th Avenue.
Mary Brown Malouf, Executive Editor
Right off the bat, I have to say it’s not my favorite holiday, and especially it’s not this year.
No real need to go into the whys and wherefores. Suffice it to say that I have no yearning to hear patriotic songs and huge fireworks.
Instead, I will go up to the City Cemetery, curl up next to someone’s grave and watch the fireworks—in SLC, in Taylorsville, West Jordan, Murray, Cottonwood Heights. From here, watching fireworks is more like watching falling stars. “There’s one!” “There’s one!” And for me, it puts the politics of patriotism into proper perspective.
Then I’ll go home and drink a version of a highball—Garwood Ginger Beer and rye (buy it at Harmons, Liberty Heights Fresh, Caputo’s. Go to the website for a full list)—and listen to Stan Freberg Presents The United States of America. If you can’t find the vinyl, listen to it here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXmCIFKRrTYI was raised on the great satirist’s take on our history and my family can quote it extensively—and does quote it frequently.
Knowing this recording so well from an early age should have taught me to be skeptical of the whole shebang, but nothing prepared me for this.
Freberg offers our glorious history with a pinch of schmaltz.
(Yes. The opinions expressed in this blog are my own and do not reflect the views of Salt Lake magazine.)
Maxx Chan, Editorial Intern
I usually relax up at Pineview Reservoir down Ogden Canyon. Get there early for a good spot, and a day of water fun and grilling. Then, watch the canyon firework shows around the mountains while dusk settles under the colors.
Valerie Rasmussen, Contributing Editor