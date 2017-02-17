Staff Picks: A Cozy Read

There has been a world-wide outbreak of the flu…but lucky for us it isn’t contagious…unlucky for the characters in “Station Eleven” it is highly transmittable, has an incubation period of less than 24hours and is 100% fatal. But that is not the focus of the story, if you can believe that. Just like a feverish flu, Station Eleven, written by Emily St. John Mandel of Toronto, jumps around from character to character, high anxiety moment to romance and calm, from winter to summer, and from life to death. It’s definitely a page turner, however, if you are prone to hypochondriac symptoms, beware. This book will make you question every cough, ache, or scratchy throat.
Ted McCurdy, Sales Associate
I am in the middle of this great book. It really shows the hardships that Grant went through as a young army cadet and want to be business man. He failed time after time at normal life and finally found his calling on the battlefield where his real greatness showed through. He was a real human rights advocate even by today’s standards. He was extremely forward thinking in many ways which is enlightening to see from a person of that era. I love this book, it shows the man and the time that needed each other.
Amanda Pratt, Web and Production Specialist
Blood Song is a book I’ve re-read recently. Every few months I get the urge to read or listen to it again (Audible reading is really good). The main character is so enthralling and the story is different than the normal fantasy books out there. If fantasy is your thing, I highly recommend.
Mary Brown Malouf, Executive Editor
After self-imposed “dry January” cocktails are on my mind so I’ve been dipping into Bernard DeVoto’s The Hour, a passionate to the point of fanatical treatise about the ritual of the cocktail hour and The Only Way to Make a Martini. Dry humor.
Jessica Ohlen, Marketing Director
The art of hearing heartbeats – Jan-Philipp Sendker. One day a successful New York lawyer and family man disappears without a trace. His family has no idea of where he went or what might have happened to him, until they find an old love letter he wrote years ago to a Burmese woman. The book is pure magic and traces the lost romance between a blind young monk and a poor crippled girl in pre-WWI Burma. Bring out your paper tissues, you will need them!
Valerie Rasmussen, Contributing Editor
During the month of Valentine’s, Love Warrior came to me by my husband. Strange, right? Love Warrior provides ample conversation about love, marriage, alcohol, kids, food and careers, so he thought it would be a good read for my book club. Ironically, my husband heard of Love Warrior via Train Ugly, a movement to coach kids (and adults) to work from a growth mindset instead of a field mindset (inspired by the work of Stanford Professor of Psychology Carol Dweck). In this memoir, the author digs through hardship to find her true self.