Staff Picks: Adult Drinks

March 10, 2017

Brad Mee, Contributor

Garden to Glass: (Clockwise from upper left) Pick two of these, snip a couple sprigs of this, add a healthy pour of this, and toast the evening with this.

Screen Shot 2017-02-27 at 1.43.04 PMShake over ice:

1 ½ ounce mezcal

3 ounces fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice

splash of simple syrup (optional)

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

Strain into a glass filled with ice.

 

Glen Warchol, Managing Editor

9 a.m.: Rum Runner hibiscus starts out the morning with varying shades of magenta on the outside. As colors progress inward, they become lavenders, a starburst-like splash of iridescent blue and then a dark burgundy eye in the center. (MCT)

Just for the sake of argument, let’s say you don’t drink alcohol. (It could happen.) But soda pop is loathsome and tap water just isn’t festive enough for the occasion. Order the housemade hibiscus water at Eklektik—it’s a wonderful shade of red and even tastes like whatever hibiscuses tastes like. (A jigger of gin wouldn’t hurt, though.)

Christie Marcy, Associate Editor

I’ve been dreaming of summer since the first snowflake fell, so my drink of choice to get me through this bitter March is the Simmonnet-Febvre Brut Rosé. This is not your sorority girl’s pink wine—made from pinot Noir (making it a deeper pink than your usual rosé) , its strong red fruit aromas make me dream of a summer concert at Red Butte. It’s almost time to break out the lawn chairs and plastic wine glasses, but until then, you’ll find me sipping this wine from a barstool at BTG.

simonnet rose-500x500

Andrea Peterson, Digital Media Manager
Don’t worry,—just because there is fruit in the title—it doesn’t mean Session’s Black Cherry Beer is cheerleader beer. It is the perfect the ambiguous Winter/Spring weather Utah is throwing at us these days. Dark enough to give you that rich body that comes with Winter lagers, but with a refreshing hint of upcoming spring. Think of it as tasty liquid chocolate covered-cherry.
Session_BlackCherryBlack_POURSHOT_webpage
Andrea Peterson

