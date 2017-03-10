Staff Picks: Adult Drinks

Brad Mee, Contributor
Garden to Glass: (Clockwise from upper left) Pick two of these, snip a couple sprigs of this, add a healthy pour of this, and toast the evening with this.
Shake over ice:
1 ½ ounce mezcal
3 ounces fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice
splash of simple syrup (optional)
1 sprig of fresh rosemary
Strain into a glass filled with ice.
Glen Warchol, Managing Editor
Just for the sake of argument, let’s say you don’t drink alcohol. (It could happen.) But soda pop is loathsome and tap water just isn’t festive enough for the occasion. Order the housemade hibiscus water at Eklektik—it’s a wonderful shade of red and even tastes like whatever hibiscuses tastes like. (A jigger of gin wouldn’t hurt, though.)
Christie Marcy, Associate Editor
I’ve been dreaming of summer since the first snowflake fell, so my drink of choice to get me through this bitter March is the Simmonnet-Febvre Brut Rosé. This is not your sorority girl’s pink wine—made from pinot Noir (making it a deeper pink than your usual rosé) , its strong red fruit aromas make me dream of a summer concert at Red Butte. It’s almost time to break out the lawn chairs and plastic wine glasses, but until then, you’ll find me sipping this wine from a barstool at BTG.
Andrea Peterson, Digital Media Manager