Squash Your Cooking Doubts with these Tasty Recipes

By: Mary Brown Malouf | Photos by: Adam Finkle
Acorn squash is so rewarding to work with—not only does it taste great, but its sweet nuttiness is perfect as a flavor base for a variety of tasty stuffing. Plus, presentation is no-brainer stunning. Beyond acorn, there are many types of wonderful winter squash including butternut, pumpkin, calabaza, Hubbard, heart-of-gold, kabocha, spaghetti and turban squash. Each boasts a unique shape, flavor and flesh ranging from golden-yellow to vivid orange. Whatever your choice, know this: A delicious stuffing can take this seasonal favorite from sweet to savory. We suggest the following four recipes to get you started.
Begin With The Basics
Choose squash that are suitable for an individual serving size. Cut the squash in half, scoop out the seeds, stuff and brush the exposed flesh with oil or butter to prevent it from drying out. Pre-cook the squash cut-side down on a greased baking sheet at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes to an hour. Cover pan with foil for the first 35 minutes to prevent the skins from drying and cracking.
Four For Fall
The following recipes each call for three squash, making six half-squash servings.
1. Fruit-and- Nut Stuffed Squash (Top Left)
1 onion, chopped
1 celery stalk, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tart apple, chopped
2 Tbsp. butter
1 cup bread crumbs or cooked brown rice
1/ 2 cup dried apricots, chopped
1 cup pecans, chopped
1/ 2 cup assorted dried fruits
1/2 tsp. salt
1/ 4 tsp. each dried thyme, sage, oregano and ground black pepper
Directions: Sauté the onion, celery, garlic and apple in the butter. Stir in remaining ingredients and seasonings. If mixture seems dry, moisten it with chicken stock or water. Stuff the squash and bake 20 minutes or until tender.
2. Lebanese-style Stuffed Squash (Top Right)
1 onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1/2 lb. ground lamb
Allspice, salt and pepper to taste
1 1/2 to 2 cups cooked rice
2 Tbsp. butter
1 cup pine nuts
Greek yogurt for garnish
Directions: Preheat oven to 350. Cook the onion and garlic in the olive oil until translucent. Add the lamb and cook until done, like you would for taco meat. Stir in allspice, salt and pepper. Mix in rice. Heat butter in a small skillet and sauté the pine nuts, stirring often to prevent burning. When toasted, mix half the pine nuts into the lamb mixture; set the rest aside. Fill the pre-cooked squash and bake them about 20 minutes or until tender. Garnish with a dollop of Greek yogurt and reserved pine nuts.
3. Southwest Stuffed Squash (Bottom Left)
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 small onion, chopped
1 15-oz. can black beans
2 small ripe jalapeños, seeded and chopped, or 1/2 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
2 cups frozen corn
1 tsp. cumin
Salt and pepper to taste
Cilantro for garnish
Directions: Sauté the onion in the olive oil until translucent. Mix with the beans, peppers, corn, cumin and seasonings. Stuff pre-cooked squash. Bake about 20 minutes or until tender. Garnish with cilantro.
4. Cranberry-stuffed Squash (Bottom Right)
1 1/2 cups cranberries, chopped
1 1/2 cups quarter-inch apple cubes
1 /4 cup packed brown sugar
3 Tbsp. melted butter
1 /2 tsp. fresh grated orange peel
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: Mix all ingredients and stuff squash. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes until tender. Garnish with orange zest.