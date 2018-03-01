written by: Susan Lacke
A juice cleanse can get you back on the path of health.
With a belly full of champagne on New Year’s Eve, you declared 2018 was going to be the year you were going to get fitter, slimmer and healthier. Likely, that resolution only lasted as long as your hangover: Research out of the University of Scranton says only 8 percent of people actually achieve their New Year’s goals.
It’s not too late to join the 8 percent, says Brittany Shimmin of Vive Juicery. With the overindulgence of the holidays solidly in the rearview mirror, spring is a perfect time to hit the reset button with a juice cleanse.
“A juice cleanse is simply a liquid fast in which you abstain from solid foods for 1-5 days,” explains Shimmin. “Replacing your regular meals with nutrient-dense juice gives your digestive system a well-deserved break from processing toxins, fats and other components of your diet that take a lot of work to sort out.”
This break can be the perfect way to start a healthier lifestyle. “Cleansing allows us to examine what we put into our bodies and how it makes us feel,” says Shimmin. “This can lead to conquering cravings, identifying foods we may be sensitive to and experiencing first-hand how brilliant nutrition makes you feel.”
Ready to spring clean your diet?
Shimmin’s tips for success:
• If you’re new to cleansing, start with a beginner cleanse, which includes sweeter, more satisfying juices. Some even allow for light meals.
• Resist the urge for “one last feast” before your cleanse. Instead, gradually reduce or eliminate red meat, alcohol and heavily processed foods in the days leading up to your cleanse.
• Be realistic. “If you enter a cleanse with the mindset that it’s a quick one-time magical event, you’re going to be disappointed.” A cleanse gives you a push down the path of wellness, but it’s going to be up to you to keep the momentum going with a healthy lifestyle.
—
See more inside our 2018 Mar/Apr Issue.