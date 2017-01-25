How to Spend Valentine’s Day (No matter who you are)

Whether you spend your nights with the love of your life or trying to fix your internet router, Salt Lake (and the surrounding areas) wants to reassure you that Valentine’s Day will be anything but dull. Look no further for your plans–and be comforted in the fact that there are activities for romance-lovers and roller-blade-lovers alike.
If you’re THAT couple:
- Ice Skating @ Gallivan Center
- Gallivan Center is, of course, offering their Ice Skating rink as haven for PDA and romantic movie reenactments. Adults: $9, Children/Seniors: $8, Toddlers: Free
- Daily
- 50 E. 200 South, SLC, 4-9pm
- 801-535-6117
- Romantic Couple’s Dance Classes at DF Dance Studio
- Tango, salsa, and rumba classes for couples. We send our good luck hoping that nobody will yell “get a room!” when they see how impressive your newfound romantic dance skills are. Classes vary in starting time & price. Go to site for more info.
- February 14
- 2978 S. State Street, SLC
- Alamexo
- Mexican restaurant offering special dishes for Valentine’s day.
- Reservations are recommended: 801-779-4747
- February 14-18
- 268 S. State Street, SLC, 5 pm
- Stanza Italian Bistro & Bar
- For their first valentine’s day since opening, Stanza Italian Bistro and Bar will be offering nightly Valentine’s specials, calling them “simple, Italian food in a stunning, dramatic setting.” Six courses. $65 per person.
- Reservations: 801-746-4441 or email info@stanzaslc.com
- February 14-18
- 454 E. 300 South, SLC, 5 pm
- Current Fish & Oyster
- A four-course Valentine’s dinner menu. $70 per person not including beverages, taxes, and gratuity.
- Reservations required: 801-326-3474
- February 10-13
- 279 E. 300 South, SLC
Single & Fine With It:
- Women in Jeopardy at Pioneer Theatre
- A comedy about divorced women trying to cope with motherhood, dating, and “the dangers of camping in the red rocks of southern Utah.”
- Tickets ranging from $98-$323
- February 14
- 300 S 1400 East, SLC, 7 pm
- Sex & City: A One Woman Parody Show
- Four iconic characters and all six seasons of the classic HBO 1999 Manhattan show somehow embodied all in a one-woman, interactive parody show. An empowering celebration of sex, friendship, and shoes. Seems impossible, but here it is.
- February 14
- 638 S. State Street, SLC, 8pm
- Taco Tuesday at The Sun Trapp
- $1 Tacos and Nachos in the neon glow of Salt Lake’s finest gay bar. Need we say more?
- February 14
- 102 S. 600 West, SLC, 1pm
- Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
- For teens and others seeking refuge from chocolates, flowers and the color pink by celebrating singlehood with food, crafts, and a movie.
- February 13
- Day Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, SLC, 3:30 pm
Single & Searching
- “Avoid Falling For a Jerk or Jerkette” Class
- A free course on healthy relationships. 18 and older only.
- Registration is required. 801-589-3020 or raquel.boehme@usu.edu
- February 14
- 1290 E. 1450 South, Clearfield, 9 am.
- Red & Black Salsa Ball
- No partner required beginner’s salsa class followed by social dancing and a chocolate fountain until 1:30 am, or until you no longer feel the numbing loneliness of singlehood—whichever comes first.
- February 10
- 2978 S. State Street, SLC, 9:30 pm
If you’re a child, literally:
- Valentine’s Toddler Dance
- A dance party for “toddlers and their grown-ups” including the opportunity to play simple instruments, and other “silly activities.” Strict dress code of red, pink, or purple clothes. Ideal for high-class three-year-olds.
- February 14
- 1575 W. 1000 North, SLC, 11am
Wild Card:
- Roller Derby “Shove at First Sight” at The Shove Shack
- This roller derby may require a bit of a drive if you live in Salt Lake, but if you’re passionate enough about roller derby to read this, then this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate love by watching people “scrimmage for glory” and knock each other over. Includes both a children’s and adults game.
- February 11
- 1922 W. 200 North, Lindon, 6:30 pm
- 2017 Arts Day on the Hill at Utah State Capitol
- If you still have political stamina, we applaud you. Join the Utah Arts Council, Utah Cultural Alliance, and Friends of Art Works for Kids (for the 6th year in a row) in connecting with legislators and letting them know “why the arts and humanities matter to you.”
- February 14
- 350 N. State Street, SLC, 8:30 am
Just Barely Broke Up & Seeking to Flee the Country:
- International & Adventure Travel Basics at REI Sandy
- Their website markets this as a class for people planning a trip abroad and those seeking to learn about preparation, logistics, equipment, apparel and activities… but we all know this is just a thinly-veiled opportunity to flee a horrible breakup. Also suitable for those who are already sick of 2017. Free admission, but the group limit is 60.
- February 15
- 230 W 10600 S. Street 1700, Sandy, 6:30 pm
-Amy Whiting