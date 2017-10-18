SPARKLEPARK Brings Fun and Flair to Trolley Square

The world’s first interactive dance park is leaping into Salt Lake City, making its debut on October 20–21 from 7 pm–10 pm at Trolley Square, 602 south 700 east SLC. Sparklepark is the first interactive dance party filled with live performances, laser shows, delicious food, a Fab-Lab makeup effects room and, of course, selfie ops galore so you can share your Sparklepark experience on all of your social media accounts.
Tickets for this sparkling event are $25 with family pack discounts available that you can purchase here. The event opens on October 20 at 7 pm and is open to all attendees. October 21 opens at 7 pm for all guest accompanying children, all children must be accompanied by an adult. To find out more about Sparklepark, check out their website and their Instagram account.