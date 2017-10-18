Filter by Category : Tag : Date

SPARKLEPARK Brings Fun and Flair to Trolley Square

October 18, 2017

The world’s first interactive dance park is leaping into Salt Lake City, making its debut on October 20–21 from 7 pm–10 pm at Trolley Square, 602 south 700 east SLC. Sparklepark is the first interactive dance party filled with live performances, laser shows, delicious food, a Fab-Lab makeup effects room and, of course, selfie ops galore so you can share your Sparklepark experience on all of your social media accounts.

Tickets for this sparkling event are $25 with family pack discounts available that you can purchase here. The event opens on October 20 at 7 pm and is open to all attendees. October 21 opens at 7 pm for all guest accompanying children, all children must be accompanied by an adult. To find out more about Sparklepark, check out their website and their Instagram account.

