South Town’s New Renovations Make Shopping More Fun

written by: Heather Wardle
Anyone who knows me knows that I love shopping. I love clothes, I love shoes and I love rummaging through home stores looking for unique items to add to my (already large) collection of décor and knick-knacks. More than anything else though, I love moseying around the mall and, like many other Utahns, I find The Shops at South Town to be excellent place for a leisurely day of shopping, plus they have everything you could ever want. What could be better?!
The Shops at South Town have really outdone themselves this year. Their extensive renovation project has implemented digital technology that hasn’t been seen in the Utah market before including digital directories, real time deals from your favorite stores (score!), social interaction, selfie photo capabilities and mobile app functionality. It also includes a 13-foot by six-foot interactive, ultra-high-resolution play wall for children and a multi-media wall display that features sporting events, movies and other entertainment options for visitors.
“To be first to offer our customers an exclusive, technologically-savvy experience that they cannot find elsewhere is the perfect topping off to our renovation,” said Marketing and Business Development Manager Heather Nash. “We saw these digital enhancements as key to providing a fun, personalized, convenient shopping experience for our customers.”
In addition to the digital renovations, the 1.3 million square foot shopping center has gotten a face lift with brighter interior paint, wood accents throughout, a fountain remodel, a more modern exterior, an expanded outdoor terrace, a larger dining terrace, larger and more modern restrooms and modern flooring. “I’m proud to see The Shops at South Town come to life as Utah’s premier lifestyle shopping center,” said Gary Karl, Chief Operating Officer at Pacific Retail Capital Partners. “Our digital experience, coupled with the center’s vibrant new interior make this center the premier gathering space for customers to connect, eat, shop and play.”
Believe it or not, these renovations aren’t the only changes The Shops at South Town are making. They are currently prepping for an upgraded play area as well as more entertainment options and new shops and restaurants. Get out this weekend and check out this new shopping experience at The Shops at South Town.