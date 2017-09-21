Soldier Hollow Presents Free “Girls with Guns” Biathlon Clinic

Following the launch of biathlon development programs last spring, Soldier Hollow presents a free introductory clinic for girls 8-18 next Thursday, September 28 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Coaches in attendance include World Championship Silver Medalist Susan Dunklee, US National Team member Joanne Reid, and two time Olympian Sara Studebaker. Last February, Dunklee finished 2nd in the Mass Start at the 2017 Biathlon World Championships, the first American woman to win an individual medal at an Olympics or World Championships in biathlon. In March, Dunklee and Lowell Bailey combined forces to win the United States’ first team medal in 23 years, a silver in the single mixed relay at the BMW IBU World Cup 8 in Kontiolahti, Finland.
In addition to facilitating youth clinics and training programs, Soldier Hollow is working with USA Biathlon and the International Biathlon Union on infrastructure improvements including a new tunnel, timing and scoring updates, and range upgrades. For more information, email girlswithgunsbiathlon@gmail.com or pre-register at www.skireg.com/girls-with-guns.