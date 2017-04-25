Smokey says: Pipe down!

With increasing numbers of humans infesting our national parks, a new ethic is being added to “leave no trace” to protect nature’s organic serenade. Airliners, Harleys and ATVs produce a cacophony that drowns out the sounds of wind whispering in the trees, gurgling mountain streams, bird songs and, yes, even crickets. Human-produced racket also ruins any chance of seeing Bambi or the cougar stalking him. Here’s some ways to enhance your desert solitaire.
•
Replace that obnoxious RV generator with solar panels.
•
Use earbuds when listening to your tunes. And don’t ever hang Bluetooth speakers from your backpack. (You want to attract a grizzly who’s into death metal?)
•
Turn off the phone. Nothing’s worse than someone hollering at their ex on a cell phone.
•
Don’t rev your motorcycle (a growing noise issue) in the parks. What the heck, park it and take a hike.
•
Buy or rent an electric or hybrid vehicle for your next outdoor adventure.
–
See more inside the 2017 May/June.