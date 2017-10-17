SLC: Is there a muralist in the house?!

Ten years ago business owners called it graffiti, the artists were branded “vandals” and the city painted over it ASAP. (Remember a few years ago when Park City and and a Salt Lake advertising company erased Banksy masterpieces before the art community could react?)
Then, marketing professionals rebranded it “outdoor murals,” sanitized it of any subversive or unsavory messages and you see it everywhere. The newest examples are the five-story tall mural (largest in Utah!) on the Impact Hub building downtown that one critic described as “a florescent owl passing gas” and the curious decal of a Hallmark motivational messages on the new Salt Lake County Attorney’s glass high rise.
A new trend seem to be putting huge murals on residential developments. Apparently, the idea is you can forgo interesting architectural design if you put a pretty wrapper on it.
Into the fray steps the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art. UMOCA is working with Landforge, Inc. a developer in the burgeoning Central Ninth District to find an artist to put a 45-foot-by-20-foot mural on the Alinea Lofts to “add to the vibrancy” of the neighborhood.
The image at the top of this item is an architectural rendering of the project, but it gives an applicant an idea of how low the developer appears to have set the bar.
UMOCA has put out a call for artists with experience creating large-scale murals. The goal is for the mural to be completed by May 2018.
No fee to enter and two of the three artists asked to submit a proposal will receive a $300 stipend for their time developing their mural concept.They winning artist will get $10,000 plus $1,500 in materials.
The deadine is the end of the month. For more information, contact Jared Steffensen at 801-328-4201 ext. 122 or jared.steffensen@utahmoca.org
This mural should have one thing up on the farting owl work, the artist will be local and consideration will be given for knowing and working with the community.