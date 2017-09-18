SLC Attorney to Compete on Jeopardy!

This Tuesday, September 19th, join Betsy Knudson, an attorney from Salt Lake City, Utah, as she competes on America’s Favorite Quiz Show. Jeopardy and its host, Alex Trebek, are in their 34th season in syndication, with 23 million viewers each week! The show is the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award, as well as holds a Guinness World Records® record for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (34 Emmys). Tune in to KJZZ-TV (CBS) to watch Betsy Knudson compete on Jeopardy!
Please check your local listings for additional information, or visit the show’s website.