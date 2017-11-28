Slamdance Fest Releases Film Lineup.

The Slamdance Film Festival, which traditionally shadows the more-well-known Sundance Film Festival, has announced it’s 24th annual ult-ult-film cinema lineup including 16 premieres—10 world, two North American and four US. https://www.screendaily.com/news/slamdance-film-festival-announces-2018-competition-line-up/5124551.article
Narrative features
- Birds Without Feathers (USA) World Premiere, dir Wendy McColm (photo above)
- Charlie And Hannah’s Grand Night Out (Belgium) World Premiere, dir Bert Scholiers
- Fake Tattoos (Canada) US Premiere, dir Pascal Plante
- Fish Bones (USA) World Premiere, dir Joanne Mony Park
- Human Affairs (USA) World Premiere, dir Charlie Birns
- Lovers (Denmark) US Premiere, dir Niels Holstein Kaa
- M/M (Canada, Germany) World Premiere, dir Drew Lint
- Rock Steady Row (USA) World Premiere, dir Trevor Stevens
- Songs In The Sun (Denmark) US Premiere, dir Kristian Sejrbo Lidegaard
- The Starry Sky Above Me (France) US Premiere, dir Ilan Klipp
Documentary features
- Circus Ecuador (Ecuador, USA) World Premiere, dirs Ashley Bishop and Jim Brassard
- Freedom For The Wolf (Germany, USA), dir Rupert Russell
- Ingrid (USA) World Premiere, dir Morrisa Maltz
- Instant Dreams (Netherlands) North American Premiere, dir Willem Baptist
- Man On Fire (USA) World Premiere, dir Joel Fendelman
- MexMan (USA) World Premiere, dir Josh Polon
- Mr. Fish: Cartooning From The Deep End, (USA) dir Pablo Bryant
- Sunnyside (Belgium, Netherlands) North American Premiere, dir Frederik Carbon
The 24th Slamdance runs January 19-25, in Park City.