Salt Lake magazine

Slamdance Fest Releases Film Lineup.

November 28, 2017

The Slamdance Film Festival, which traditionally shadows the more-well-known Sundance Film Festival, has announced it’s 24th annual ult-ult-film cinema lineup including 16 premieres—10 world, two North American and four US. https://www.screendaily.com/news/slamdance-film-festival-announces-2018-competition-line-up/5124551.article

Narrative features

  • Birds Without Feathers (USA) World Premiere, dir Wendy McColm (photo above)
  • Charlie And Hannah’s Grand Night Out (Belgium) World Premiere, dir Bert Scholiers
  • Fake Tattoos (Canada) US Premiere, dir Pascal Plante
  • Fish Bones (USA) World Premiere, dir Joanne Mony Park
  • Human Affairs (USA) World Premiere, dir Charlie Birns
  • Lovers (Denmark) US Premiere, dir Niels Holstein Kaa
  • M/M (Canada, Germany) World Premiere, dir Drew Lint
  • Rock Steady Row (USA) World Premiere, dir Trevor Stevens
  • Songs In The Sun (Denmark) US Premiere, dir Kristian Sejrbo Lidegaard
  • The Starry Sky Above Me (France) US Premiere, dir Ilan Klipp

Documentary features

  • Circus Ecuador (Ecuador, USA) World Premiere, dirs Ashley Bishop and Jim Brassard
  • Freedom For The Wolf (Germany, USA), dir Rupert Russell
  • Ingrid (USA) World Premiere, dir Morrisa Maltz
  • Instant Dreams (Netherlands) North American Premiere, dir Willem Baptist
  • Man On Fire (USA) World Premiere, dir Joel Fendelman
  • MexMan (USA) World Premiere, dir Josh Polon
  • Mr. Fish: Cartooning From The Deep End, (USA) dir Pablo Bryant
  • Sunnyside (Belgium, Netherlands) North American Premiere, dir Frederik Carbon

The 24th Slamdance runs January 19-25, in Park City.

Glen Warchol

