Skullcandy opens new HQ. SLmag was there—Hear all about it here.

So, there’s a couple of guys shooting baskets on a court with a view of the Wasatch.
Some others were putting on the practice green nearby.
Others are playing pool.
Not a rec center, not a resort. The new Skullcandy HQ in Park City is a throwback to the heady dot-com days before the crash. Clearly, the owners of this company believe that happy employees are better employees, that you need to exercise the whole brain to bring your best to solving specific problems.
Skullcandy isn’t new—owner Rick Alden had his brainstorm on the slopes in 2003. He’s been in the business of designing headphones, earphones, blue tooth wireless devices, audio backpacks and other audio specifically for ski bums, boarders, boaters, hikers, surfers, bikers and active people generally—their marketing focuses on the young, hip and athletic, like surfer Coco Ho, pictured. They were a hit at the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas that same year, 2003. And now, Skullcandy has plenty of competition.
But their state-of-the-art facility is brand-new, and was unveiled to the world at a big party last Friday.
It’s not all designed for playtime of course—there are multiple glass-enclosed conference rooms around the first and second floors. Banks of computers line the large sales area. The anechoic chamber, a concrete room separated from but encapsulated in the building, is the ideal testing ground for sound. A mechanical engineer, Sam, six years out of the U of U, was on hand at the opening to explain the Skullcandy way—according to him, their equipment and work practices (the basketball, maybe?) means they are able to create and produce new designs of product and packaging in hours rather than weeks. Then it’s sent to China for mass manufacturing.
Look for the building to the west when you get off 80 at the Park City exit. You can’t miss the black skull logo. There’s a store on the first floor where you can buy yourself a piece of Skullcandy. Hey—no calories.