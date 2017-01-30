Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Salt Lake magazine

Finca Restaurant, taken by Heather Nan Photography, flowers by La Fete Floral

Six More Valentine’s Events for that Last-Minute Date

January 30, 2017

Is your calendar for February 14th still filled with ominous white space? Well, if our first article on Valentine’s Events in SLC didn’t solve all your life problems and more, we’re back and ready to give you even more options if you want to truly revel in last-minute plans. (Besides, it’s not nearly too late to pull a Romeo and Juliet and fall immediately and deeply in love. Just maybe make sure nobody you know is involved in any sword fighting qualms first.)

So here it is: Six more reasons to make plans on February 14th.

PAGO: 5-Course Dinner Tasting Menu, plus optional wine pairings

An in-demand dining experience specially catered for the extra romantic of us. 

$75  food, $42 wine pairings (optional) + tax & 20% service

878 S. 900 East, SLC

Reservations: 801-532-0777

Pago-11

FINCA6-Course Dinner, plus optional wine pairings

They cite this special dinner as a homage to ancient romans, who considered Valentine’s day to be a feast before anything else–they’re marketing this as an event for any groups of humans wishing to eat food on February 14th, be you a romantic couple or strangely-timed family reunion. 

$65 food, $36 wine pairings (optional) + tax & 20% service

327 W. 200 South, SLC

Reservations: 801-487-0699

FINCA: “To Go” Valentine’s Tasting Menu

For any couple that would rather stay home, FINCA is offering an innovative dining experience by providing a pre-ordered meal available to pick up, complete with instructions for you to finish and plate the meal. Also includes a list of suggested wine pairings. The ultimate DIY.

$29-34 per person (min 2 people) + tax & service, + $25 refundable paella pan deposit

Pick up: 2pm-5pm, 327 W. 200 South, SLC

801-487-0699

Trestle Tavern_web-12

TRESTLE TAVERN: 4-Course Dinner Menu, plus optional wine pairings.

Intimate dining setting is willing to hold parties of any size, as long as you have the guts to call ahead. 

$40 food, $25 wine pairings (optional) + tax & 20% service

1513 S. 1500 East, SLC

801-532-3372

HUB & SPOKE DINER: Appetizer, Dinner and Dessert Specials

Because anyone who says diner food like gravy, boozy shakes and waffles can’t be romantic is a disgusting liar and doesn’t deserve any amount of romantic diner food. 

Reservations accepted for parties of any size.

1291 S. 1100 East, SLC

801-487-0698

Hub and Spoke-26

EAST LIBERTY TAP HOUSE: Singles Awareness Day (S.A.D.)

Includes the soothing comfort of cocktails, garlic soup, desserts, and lamb/mushroom sandwiches. Does not include: polite use of napkins, anxiety over garlic breath, having to share your dessert, or glaring bitterly at P.D.A.

850 E. 900 South, SLC

801-441-2845
ELTH_finals_web-21

headline photo taken by Heather Nan Photography, flowers by La Fete Floral

–Amy Whiting

