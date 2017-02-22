Sip ‘n’ Schnitzels: Cold Weather Cocktails at Trestle Tavern

Tis Trestle Tavern’s season
Trestle Tavern’s winter cocktail menu features libations sure to keep your belly warm this chilly season. Classics like the Scofflaw and the Market Mule, as well as warm cocktails like the Svarak (mulled wine), fill a warming role in an imbiber’s repertoire—and perfectly complement a great menu comprised of some Eastern European comfort foods.
One of my favorite cocktails on the menu is the 3 Dots & A Dash, and was created by owner Scott Evans. Local Dented Brick Antelope Island Rum, Bacardi 8-Year, Velvet Falernum, allspice, and lime make a full-bodied and very balanced cocktail that sips easy with dinner.
The Trestle Toddy is a play on a tasty classic cocktail called The Last Word. Served warm, this mix of bourbon, Green Chartreuse, Luxardo, lime and honey makes an outstanding toddy. The Market Mule is made with seasonal fruit and the classic ginger flair; a traditional Scofflaw is made with rye, dry vermouth, lemon and grenadine. Also making the list is a truly beautiful Svarak—mulled red wine, curacao, brandy, allspice and housemade spice syrup.
Trestle Tavern, 1513 S. 1500 East, SLC, 801-532-3372