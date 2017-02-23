SHOW PREVIEW: THE RESURGENCE OF JOJO, A DECADE IN THE MAKING

It’s hard to believe that it’s almost been 13 years since JoJo burst onto the pop scene with “Leave (Get Out).” Her powerful pipes suggested an angst and precociousness beyond her teenage years, and commanded audiences across genres. “Too Little, Too Late” and Bow Wow collaboration, “Baby, It’s You” likewise straddled the Top 40 and R&B scenes.
Initially meant to be included in a new album, “Disaster” was a stellar release that unfortunately went largely unnoticed. In fact, barring her loyal fans, many initial followers of JoJo may be wondering where she is now. Rest assured that JoJo’s pipes are as well-oiled as ever, and she’s back on tour to promote Mad Love, her first full-length album in over a decade. She’ll be taking on The Depot next Monday, February 27, with opener singer/songwriter Stanaj.
Things are looking good for the music vet’s return to the spotlight. The LP has already garnered the #2 spot on the Billboard Digital Album Chart upon its release last October, and she’s been making the rounds on the national TV circuit with single, “No Apologies,” ft. Wiz Khalifa. Aside from her music, it’s worth paying attention to JoJo for her advocacy on media representations of body-image.
To get tickets for the show, go here.