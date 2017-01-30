Seven More Valentine’s Events for that Last-Minute Date

Is your calendar for February 14th still filled with ominous white space? Well, if our first article on Valentine’s Events in SLC didn’t solve all your life problems and more, we’re back and ready to give you even more options if you want to truly revel in last-minute plans. (Besides, it’s not nearly too late to pull a Romeo and Juliet and fall immediately and deeply in love. Just maybe make sure nobody you know is involved in any sword fighting qualms first.)
So here it is: Seven more reasons to make plans on February 14th.
PAGO: 5-Course Dinner Tasting Menu, plus optional wine pairings
An in-demand dining experience specially catered for the extra romantic of us.
$75 food, $42 wine pairings (optional) + tax & 20% service
878 S. 900 East, SLC
Reservations: 801-532-0777
FINCA: 6-Course Dinner, plus optional wine pairings
They cite this special dinner as a homage to ancient romans, who considered Valentine’s day to be a feast before anything else–they’re marketing this as an event for any groups of humans wishing to eat food on February 14th, be you a romantic couple or strangely-timed family reunion.
$65 food, $36 wine pairings (optional) + tax & 20% service
327 W. 200 South, SLC
Reservations: 801-487-0699
FINCA: “To Go” Valentine’s Tasting Menu
For any couple that would rather stay home, FINCA is offering an innovative dining experience by providing a pre-ordered meal available to pick up, complete with instructions for you to finish and plate the meal. Also includes a list of suggested wine pairings. The ultimate DIY.
$29-34 per person (min 2 people) + tax & service, + $25 refundable paella pan deposit
Pick up: 2pm-5pm, 327 W. 200 South, SLC
801-487-0699
TRESTLE TAVERN: 4-Course Dinner Menu, plus optional wine pairings.
Intimate dining setting is willing to hold parties of any size, as long as you have the guts to call ahead.
$40 food, $25 wine pairings (optional) + tax & 20% service
1513 S. 1500 East, SLC
801-532-3372
HUB & SPOKE DINER: Appetizer, Dinner and Dessert Specials
Because anyone who says diner food like gravy, boozy shakes and waffles can’t be romantic is a disgusting liar and doesn’t deserve any amount of romantic diner food.
Reservations accepted for parties of any size.
1291 S. 1100 East, SLC
801-487-0698
EAST LIBERTY TAP HOUSE: Singles Awareness Day (S.A.D.)
Includes the soothing comfort of cocktails, garlic soup, desserts, and lamb/mushroom sandwiches. Does not include: polite use of napkins, anxiety over garlic breath, having to share your dessert, or glaring bitterly at P.D.A.
850 E. 900 South, SLC
801-441-2845
FLEMINGS: Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe
With the heavy-hitter catchphrase “Meant To Be By Land And Sea”, Flemings is offering a high-class dining experience for the week of Valentine’s Day. It includes amuse-bouche, salad, tender Filet Mignon, salmon or lobster, JCB by Jean-Charles Boisset, and the classiest White Chocolate Bread Pudding you’ve ever heard of.
Starting at $79.95 per guest
The Gateway at 20 S. 400 West, SLC
801-355-3704
headline photo taken by Heather Nan Photography, flowers by La Fete Floral
–Amy Whiting