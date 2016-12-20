Seven Great Stocking Stuffers. Last minute—is there any other kind?

- A store in Draper just sent us a gift basket and it’s full of stocking stuffer ideas—blank books, cool candles, casual jewelry, frames and candleholders: Humble Dwellings (from the look of the goods and the postcard they sent) is a good source for all kinds of cool home accessories. Here are some others:
- If you haven’t been to Caputo’s this year, drop by. Their selection of artisanal chocolate is unparalleled.
- Amour Cafe is not just a great stop for a cup of coffee and amazing pastry, it’s also a source for those tiny little jars of homemade jam made from local Utah fruits—Concord Grape Jam, Here’s owner Tom TKTKTK stirring up some fresh batches in the kitchen:
- American Indians from Bierstadt to Warhol, the catalogue from the exhibit at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts by the same name, is a beautiful book and uniquely Utahn and inexpensive especially for a beautiful art book. It and other great gifts are available at the museum shop, which is open for business, even though the museum itself is closed until next fall.
- Again—as I mentioned, the AnySharp knife sharpener, available at Orson Gygi, is my new best friend.
- These beyond artisanal torrone, also from Caputo’s, are, to quote the sign, nougat made by a process based on the waxing of the moon. Every great gift has a story. Stuff that stocking.