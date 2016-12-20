Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Salt Lake magazine

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Seven Great Stocking Stuffers. Last minute—is there any other kind?

December 20, 2016
  1. A store in Draper just sent us a gift basket and it’s full of stocking stuffer ideas—blank books, cool candles, casual jewelry, frames and candleholders: humbledwellingsHumble Dwellings (from the look of the goods and the postcard they sent) is a good source for all kinds of cool home accessories. Here are some others:
  2. If you haven’t been to Caputo’s this year, drop by. Their selection of artisanal chocolate is unparalleled.
  3. Amour Cafe is not just a great stop for a cup of coffee and amazing pastry, it’s also a source for those tiny little jars of homemade jam made from local Utah fruits—Concord Grape Jam, Here’s owner Tom TKTKTK stirring up some fresh batches in the kitchen:amourkettle
  4. American Indians from Bierstadt to Warhol, the catalogue from the exhibit at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts by the same name, is a beautiful book and uniquely Utahn and inexpensive especially for a beautiful art book. It and other great gifts are available at the museum shop, which is open for business, even though the museum itself is closed until next fall.
  5. Again—as I mentioned, the AnySharp knife sharpener, available at Orson Gygi, is my new best friend.
  6. These beyond artisanal torrone, also from Caputo’s, are, to quote the sign, nougat made by a process based on the waxing of the moon. Every great gift has a story. Stuff that stocking.torrone

 

Nme droppers december

Mary Brown Malouf

LEAVE A COMMENT

RELATED POST

© 2016 Copyright Salt Lake magazine