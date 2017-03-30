Senior class: Going back to school at Utah State University

In Utah State University’s Snow Hall, music floats into the hallway, keyboards click with the sound of research papers in progress, and a student yells an invitation to his neighbor to go out for drinks after class. It’s a familiar scene, one that plays out at campuses nationwide, with one twist: These students carry an AARP card with their USU IDs. Summer Citizens, a unique continuing education program, allows seniors to live and study as USU summer-session students.
“We provide courses for both the mind and body to actively engage people ages 55 and better in new and exhilarating experiences,” says Linda D’Addabbo, program coordinator. History and world events top the list of most popular classes, followed closely by technology courses on social media and cloud computing, health and fitness classes and the arts.
The elder frosh also have a full social and entertainment calendar that includes the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre and pubs and pizza joints around town (these are college students, after all). The 2017 program runs from June 2 through Aug. 3. summercitizens.usu.edu
— written by: Susan Lacke