Second Skin: The Beauty of Jewelry

The new luxe in adornments is all about the feel—bracelets that slide, rings that embrace and necklaces that are as sensory and seductive as your own skin. Jewelry as an extension of yourself.
Rahaminov available at O.C. Tanner Jewelers.
Kaleidoscope 18k yellow gold mixed shape diamond earrings ($30,000); Rahaminov 18k yellow gold and diamond bib necklace, ($27,000)
John Hardy Legends collection available at O.C. Tanner Jewelers.
Bamboo sterling silver ring ($350); Double coil sterling silver bracelet with black sapphires, black spinel and blue sapphire eyes ($2,900); Naga sterling silver necklace with black sapphires, black spinel and blue sapphire eyes ($1,295); Naga sterling silver ring with black sapphires, black spinel and blue sapphire eyes ($595)
Tiffany T available at Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany T cutout hinged cuff in 18k gold with white ceramic ($8,500); Tiffany HardWear ball wire bracelet in 18k gold ($1,300); Tiffany Infinity cuff in 18k gold with diamonds ($4,400); Hinged bangle in 18k rose gold with diamonds ($4,950)
Mattia Cielo available at O.C. Tanner Jewelers.
Rugiada 18k white gold flex necklace ($14,800); Sole Collection split diamond ring with sliding center diamond, in 18k white gold ($4,900); Sole Collection split diamond bracelet with sliding center diamond, in 18k white gold ($11,400)
Roberto Coin Sauvage Privé collection available at O.C. Tanner Jewelers.
Black jade and diamond bracelet in 18k rose gold ($9,900); Pavé diamond bypass ring in 18k rose gold ($23,500); Pavé diamond ring in 18k rose gold ($9,300); Black jade and diamond bypass ring in 18k rose gold ($4,500)
Yellow Diamonds Collection available at Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany Keys star key pendant of yellow diamonds in gold ($16,500); Tiffany Victoria® line bracelet in platinum with diamonds ($22,000); Tiffany Jazz® three-row diamond bracelet in platinum ($29,000); Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® Sixteen Stone ring with diamonds ($9,200)
DETAILS
Photos: Adam Finkle
Styled by: Farasha, Vanessa Di Palma Wright & Madeleine Marie Ewell
Art Direction: Jeanine Miller & Jarom West
